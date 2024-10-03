Jake Dyson has a vision for the future of his family’s $9.5 billion company

When Jake Dyson looks back at his childhood, he doesn’t remember his father, James, as the visionary founder of Dyson, the world-renowned technology brand. Instead, he recalls a tinkerer who was always working on something in the basement. “I watched Dad being a bit of a crazy inventor,” the younger Dyson says. “He was mucking about with potato peelers, amphibious vehicles, boat trolleys . . . all sorts of ideas on our doorstep.”

James’s inventive streak paid off. In the late 1980s, after 15 years of experimentation and 5,127 prototypes, he developed a vacuum cleaner that was more powerful than others on the market because it used stronger motors and leveraged centrifugal forces to suck up more debris. In 1991, James launched Dyson to sell this patented vacuum. The machine was a phenomenon, becoming a popular product in homes all over the world.

Over the past three decades, Dyson expanded into new categories of products, all of which generally focused on transferring air: hair dryers, fans, air purifiers, dehumidifiers. Today, Dyson is a titan in the consumer technology industry, generating $9.5 billion in global revenue and counting 14,000 employees across 80 countries. (Three months ago, Dyson laid off 1,000 employees in the U.K. and recently fired a dozen more in Singapore. CEO Hanno Kirner said this global restructuring has not impacted the pace of product launches, noting, “We know we always need to be entrepreneurial and agile.”)

Jake surveyed his father’s success with admiration, but he chose to take his own path. Like his father, he was interested in inventing new products, but he was most interested in developing light fixtures. After graduating with a degree in product design from Central St. Martins arts college in London, he went on to launch his own business, Jake Dyson Products, which developed more powerful, longer-lasting LED lights. But a decade ago, he decided to join the family business and incorporate his products into the Dyson portfolio.