Dirty romance novels are shedding their stigma thanks to TikTok

By now everyone is familiar with #BookTok —but have you stumbled across its spicier cousin #SmutTok?

“Smut” refers to books that include one or more sexually explicit scenes and surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly) the erotic category has found a growing fan base on TikTok. The #SmutTok hashtag has over two billion views on the app, while offline, stores like Barnes and Noble have entire dedicated SmutTok sections featuring viral titles.

Of course, the popularity of romance novels is nothing new. Romance is a billion-dollar industry, accounting for 18% of all U.S. fiction sales. Couple that with BookTok’s own growing sway on publishing—increasing Barnes & Noble’s book sales by 14% alone—and people are no longer afraid of someone reading smut over their shoulder. Instead they’re carrying the titles under their arm with pride.

On SmutTok, readers share unfiltered reviews and reveal recommendations for those after a certain level of smut. SmutTokers are not shy about sharing what turns them on, posting photos of their favourite pages, making memes about reading smut in public areas or around their parents, and offering cheat sheets, so others can jump to the smuttiest chapters. “Someone’s got to say it and it’s gonna be me,” says one TikTok user, “my life began to significantly improve after I stopped reading self-help books and started reading smut.”