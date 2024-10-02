California spiked a landmark AI regulation. But that doesn’t mean the bill is going away

With the veto of California’s AI bill, the idea of regulating frontier models may be in jeopardy.

The bill, SB 1047, would have required developers of the largest AI models (OpenAI, Anthropic, and the like) to set up and report on a safety framework, and submit to outside safety audits. The bill also included a whistleblower protection clause, and required developers to build a “kill switch” into models in case they began acting on their own in harmful ways.

Most of the tech industry came out against the bill, saying its passage would shift the focus from innovation to compliance in AI research. It’s worth noting, however, that much of the public supported the bill’s protections, as did a number of respected AI researchers.

Nonetheless, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill this week, saying it fails to assess the risk of AI models based on where and how they’re deployed. “Smaller, specialized models may emerge as equally or even more dangerous than the models targeted by SB 1047—at the potential expense of curtailing the very innovation that fuels advancement in favor of the public good,” Newsom wrote.