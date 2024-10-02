California spiked a landmark AI regulation. But that doesn’t mean the bill is going away

With the veto of California’s AI bill, the idea of regulating frontier models may be in jeopardy.
The bill, SB 1047, would have required developers of the largest AI models (OpenAI, Anthropic, and the like) to set up and report on a safety framework, and submit to outside safety audits. The bill also included a whistleblower protection clause, and required developers to build a “kill switch” into models in case they began acting on their own in harmful ways.
Most of the tech industry came out against the bill, saying its passage would shift the focus from innovation to compliance in AI research. It’s worth noting, however, that much of the public supported the bill’s protections, as did a number of respected AI researchers.
Nonetheless, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill this week, saying it fails to assess the risk of AI models based on where and how they’re deployed. “Smaller, specialized models may emerge as equally or even more dangerous than the models targeted by SB 1047—at the potential expense of curtailing the very innovation that fuels advancement in favor of the public good,” Newsom wrote.
So, what comes next? SB 1047’s main author and champion, State Senator Scott Wiener, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of introducing the bill again in some form next session, a source close to the matter says. AI researcher Dan Hendrycks, who helped shape the bill, says his organization, the Center for AI Safety (CAIS), which sponsored SB 1047, intends to fight on.
“We’re taking some time to plan, to determine what’s next,” Hendrycks wrote in an email to Fast Company. “There has been a broad bipartisan coalition that came together to support this bill, so we’re incredibly optimistic about future opportunities to coauthor, advance, and advocate for sensible AI safety regulation.”
Time for working groups
One of Newsom’s main complaints about the bill was that it didn’t cover enough types of AI models and applications. As part of his veto, the governor called for the formation of a working group to develop a set of sensible guardrails for AI model developers, and potentially new legislation. The working group will be led by Stanford professor Fei Fei Li, a source with knowledge says. Li, who came out against SB 1047, is an AI pioneer best known for leading Stanford’s Human-Centered AI institute, but she also has a new AI company called World Labs, which is reportedly valued at $1 billion. One of her investors is Andreessen Horowitz, perhaps the loudest critic of SB 1047.