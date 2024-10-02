Skip the taxi: Washington, D.C.’s airport wants you to bike to your next flight

BY Edward Russell4 minute read

In a parking garage steps from the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport sits the latest transport option for fliers—10 new smart bike stalls that cater to the increasing number of travelers cycling to their flights.

The airport’s previous bike parking included several traditional metal racks in a little-used courtyard on the back side of the same parking garage, as well as a few U-shaped racks scattered in front of the airport’s terminals. Most of the racks were open to the elements and none instilled much confidence in travelers that their bikes would be there when they returned from a trip. “It has been the parking issue that predominantly has kept people from biking to the airport,” says Cynthia Palmer, chair of the Bicycle Advisory Committee in Arlington County, Virginia, where Reagan National is located. In the past she would use five locks to secure her bike when she rode to the airport. [Photo: courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority] In July, Reagan National put in the new stalls, which are supplied by Bikeep. The Estonian company offers secure bike storage solutions that are accessed on-demand for free through its app. Travelers can even charge their e-bike while they’re gone. And for airport employees, the company installed several of its free-of-charge bike racks—lock included—in key spots in front of the airport’s terminals. In both locations, bikes can be stored for up to 14 days.

Bikeep markets itself as an open-platform technology company for bike storage. It manufacturers its own distinct bike racks and partners with local manufacturers—Dero at Reagan, for example—for bike stall hardware. Reagan National is at the vanguard of U.S. airports investing in bike infrastructure. Among midsize and large airports, the San Diego and San Jose airports in California are among the only others that also offer secure bike parking. However, San Diego’s stalls are primarily used by staff and require prior registration and a unique key to use. And San Jose’s cost $0.05 an hour through an app, BikeLink, and lack e-bike charging infrastructure. What’s unique about all three of these airports is their access to regional bike networks. Reagan is connected to the adjacent Mount Vernon Trail that allows for a quick ride to downtown D.C. The San Diego airport is across the street from a bike path that runs along the city’s harbor. And the San Jose airport is adjacent to the city’s Guadalupe River Trail.

[Photo: courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority] There’s no national data on how many people bike to the airport. And of those who do, airport employees are widely believed to make up the largest segment. At the San Diego airport, a spokesperson said that as many as 6% of the more than 7,000 people who work there walk or bike. As for travelers, the data is anecdotal. At the Seattle-Tacoma airport, anyone who leaves a bike overnight is requested to register it with the airport via email, and a spokesperson said they receive at least one email every two weeks but noted that is “definitely an undercount.” At Reagan, data for the on-airport dock for the local bikeshare service, Capital Bikeshare, shows steady, if gradual, annual growth. The dock averaged nearly 9 trips a day in the year after it was installed in late 2021, and now it sees an average of more than 12 trips a day.

“I have historically used bikeshare primarily when I have a flight to catch outside of Metro operating hours [or during] track shutdowns,” says Walter Deleon, a D.C. resident and frequent user of Capital Bikeshare to Reagan National. “The airport and bike docks being next to the trail is a huge reason why.” Easy access to a bike trail, and the D.C. region’s extensive cycling network, is what makes Reagan National an obvious choice for Bikeep’s storage solution, says Kristjan Lind, the company’s founder and CEO. The trip from the company’s new airport stalls to the White House is only about 4 miles and entirely on trails or in protected bike lanes. “Airports are not different from any other kind of urban developer. They are actually a destination within an urban environment, and any location that is a destination will need secure bike parking,” he says.

Other airports with Bikeep storage solutions include those in Tallinn, Estonia, and in Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand. The 10-year-old company’s smart bike racks and stalls are also located around cities and at transit stations in more than 30 countries around the world. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), which operates Reagan National, said the airport’s new Bikeep stalls and racks saw 579 unique sessions, or an average of 19 per day, in August, the first full month of operations. The bike stalls at the San Jose airport have averaged less than one session a day since they were installed five years ago, according to airport data. An airport spokesperson said use was low during the COVID-19 pandemic but is “steadily” increasing.