Apple allegedly imposed illegal workplace rules, NLRB says

A U.S. labor board issued a complaint accusing Apple of violating employees’ rights to organize and advocate for better working conditions by maintaining a series of unlawful workplace rules.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in the complaint announced late on Monday claims Apple required employees nationwide to sign illegal confidentiality, nondisclosure, and noncompete agreements and imposed overly broad misconduct and social media policies.

The complaint accuses Apple of “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of” their rights under federal labor law.

Apple, in a statement provided by a spokesperson, said it has always respected its employees’ rights to discuss wages, hours, and working conditions, which is reflected in its employment policies.