How a TikTok trend to help moms became a money-grab opportunity

BY Eve Upton-Clark2 minute read

A sparkly silver purse, tucked between a bottle of baby lotion and Infants’ Tylenol at a retailer, sparked a recent viral trend. Denaesha Gonzalez noticed the purse (with the price tag still dangling) in the baby product aisle while out shopping. Assuming someone had put the item back on the shelf in order to prioritize their baby’s needs, Gonzalez posted a video on TikTok last month drawing attention to that anonymous shopper, saying “she deserved the purse.”

@denaeshagonzalez To the Mother who chose themselves last, you deserve the world tonight and always.🤎 #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #parenting #parentsoftiktok ♬ original sound – 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗🇵🇱 The video has since amassed nearly 25 million views. “I don’t think we realize how PROFOUND this work of art is,” one user commented. “A mother’s love on display,” wrote another. But as with all good things, the feel-good trend swiftly came to an abrupt end. First, the nice part: Inspired by the original video, TikTok creator Cecily Bauchmann hid a $100 Target gift card between a box of baby diapers alongside a note that reads, “Hey! You deserve that special ‘you’ thing 🙂 You are amazing! Xoxo!” Bauchmann encouraged others to partake in the pay-it-forward trend—now dubbed, She Deserved the Purse—and in the following weeks, hundreds of creators posted videos of hidden gift cards in the baby aisles at Target and other stores.

Expand to continue reading ↓