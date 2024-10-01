Solar eclipse October 2024: How to see the ‘ring of fire’ live online

Cat Stevens’s 1970 hit song “Moonshadow” wasn’t exactly about an annular solar eclipse, but if you happen to be in the path of this celestial event on Wednesday, October 2, it would be a great jam for your playlist.

Unfortunately, most of the United States won’t be able to see this phenomenon directly. Let’s break down just want the heck it is and how to catch it regardless of your location.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

These happen every one to two years. ​​According to NASA, the moon crosses in front of the sun, casting a shadow on parts of the Earth. When the moon makes its move, it is at its farthest point away from the Earth, which causes it to appear smaller than the sun. It does not cover it completely, instead making a temporary “ring of fire” or halo effect. On the way, it also makes a cool crescent shape.

What is a partial eclipse?

This Johnny Cash moment in the sky is location-dependent. If you are not in the central path of the eclipse but still within the shadow of the moon, you will see a partial eclipse instead. Bonnie Tyler didn’t sing about this, but part of the sun will be covered. It may appear like a bite has been taken out of it, or a crescent shape may appear.