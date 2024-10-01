CVS layoffs: Pharmacy to cut 2,900 workers amid breakup rumors, AI tech investments

CVS plans to lay off 2,900 workers, the company announced this week. The move comes as the pharmacy has been struggling with costs in a tough economy, and is considering breaking the company into two separate businesses, as Reuters reported .

CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis told WPRI that the layoffs will not affect “front-line” workers. DeAngelis explained that the cuts will help the chain save $2 billion, and enable the company to invest in technology.

The company already uses artificial intelligence technology, but according to its latest annual report, it will be adding more automated options “to reduce cost and improve the experience for all of its constituents.”

The layoffs, which represent less than 1% of the company’s workforce, are not the first that it has enacted in recent years. In August 2023, the Rhode Island-based chain let go of 5,000 employees in non-customer-facing positions. At the time, CEO Karen Lynch said the goal of the layoffs was to help enable the company to “be at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation transformation in healthcare.”