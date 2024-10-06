Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

These aren’t necessarily bad topics, but in the early stages of interviewing, it’s important to emphasize your enthusiasm for the role.

4 questions to avoid asking in a first-round interview

[Source photo: Mediteraneo/Adobe Stock]

BY Stephanie Vozza4 minute read

You made it to the end of the first interview. Chances are, the hiring manager will ask this final question: Do you have any questions for me? You probably know you should ask something—having a question at the ready will show that you’re interested—but there are some things better left unasked because they can send the wrong message.

“We’ve seen a shift in what types of questions candidates are asking, and whether or not it increases or decreases their likelihood of being an appealing candidate,” says Natalie Boren, senior vice president for the recruitment and advisory firm Career Group

Boren says some questions that were common to ask just a year or two ago could be considered a deterrent to bring up in a first-round interview. In today’s competitive job market, she recommends avoiding these top four:

Is there an option to work remotely or hybrid? 

Since the pandemic, it was common to ask about remote schedules and work-from-home arrangements. However, with an increase in return-to-work mandates, this question can be a deterrent in a first-round interview, says Boren. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stephanie Vozza is a freelance writer who covers productivity, careers, and leadership. She's written for Fast Company since 2014 and has penned nearly 1,000 articles for the site’s Work Life vertical More

Explore Topics