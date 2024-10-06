4 questions to avoid asking in a first-round interview

You made it to the end of the first interview. Chances are, the hiring manager will ask this final question: Do you have any questions for me? You probably know you should ask something—having a question at the ready will show that you’re interested—but there are some things better left unasked because they can send the wrong message.

“We’ve seen a shift in what types of questions candidates are asking, and whether or not it increases or decreases their likelihood of being an appealing candidate,” says Natalie Boren, senior vice president for the recruitment and advisory firm Career Group.

Boren says some questions that were common to ask just a year or two ago could be considered a deterrent to bring up in a first-round interview. In today’s competitive job market, she recommends avoiding these top four:

Is there an option to work remotely or hybrid?

Since the pandemic, it was common to ask about remote schedules and work-from-home arrangements. However, with an increase in return-to-work mandates, this question can be a deterrent in a first-round interview, says Boren.