Patagonia is laying off 1% of its workforce; CEO Ryan Gellert announces restructuring amid ‘economic headwinds’

BY Tracy Brown Hamilton2 minute read

Patagonia, the outdoor apparel and gear company known for its commitment to responsible business practices and environmental advocacy, is undergoing internal restructuring.

In a move that will impact approximately 1% of its workforce, the company said it will lay off of about 41 employees, primarily from its Ventura headquarters. The restructuring, according to a statement from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, aims to enhance product development, improve customer experiences, and foster a vibrant workplace culture. In a LinkedIn post, Gellert addressed the changes, emphasizing the company’s dedication to quality and authenticity. “Our success and our impact rely, as always, on our business,” Gellert wrote. “And our business relies on our commitment to quality product and authentic storytelling in service of our community. Today, we are getting more right than wrong, but we aren’t meeting the high standards we set for ourselves. And while we remain profitable, we are vulnerable to the same economic headwinds many companies in our industry are facing.”

‘We are part of a radical experiment’ Over the years, Patagonia has evolved significantly since its founding by Yvon Chouinard. Two years ago, the company transferred ownership to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective, marking a pivotal moment in its history. Despite this change, Gellert insists that the company’s mission and values remain intact: “Many people have asked me how Patagonia has changed since its founders, the Chouinards, transferred ownership of the company to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective two years ago,” Gellert wrote. “My answer is: Not much. We are part of a radical experiment that, for 51 years, has consistently shown the world that business can be done differently and more responsibly.” He further stresses that Patagonia remains focused on its mission, focused on becoming “excellent in all ways, starting with our products, and to be a responsible convener and mobilizer for the whole community of those seeking to save our home planet.”