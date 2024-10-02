Digital tools help companies retain hourly workers, WorkJam CEO says

WorkJam, an online platform that was founded in 2014, has tried to be at the forefront of this shift. It provides clients such as Target, Ulta Beauty, and Hilton with digital tools their non-salaried employees can use to swap shifts, complete trainings, and get early access to wages.

Cofounder and CEO Steve Kramer recently spoke with the Associated Press about how companies can better retain hourly workers. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q. What was the environment like for hourly workers when you started the company?

A. When we started the company in 2014, we set out to solve two issues to help with the socioeconomic issues that existed at the time. And they were large socioeconomic issues. In fact, President Obama, in his State of the Union speech in 2014, had hourly workers on stage with him because there was a lot of scheduling practices that were happening at the time that were creating unpredictability. So Obama actually put in a lot of new compliance rules to protect the hourly worker and to create more predictability in their schedules and their paychecks.