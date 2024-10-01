Why Hurricane Helene could disrupt the semiconductor industry

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction last week is still being felt in a number of states and the long-term impacts of the storm are still being assessed. Over 100 people have been reported dead from the storm so far (a number that’s expected to increase) and an untold number of homes were destroyed. Current estimates of the total damage and economic loss range from $145 billion to $160 billion.

Several industries will be impacted as a result as well, but perhaps none more so than the semiconductor field. Among the many towns devastated by Helene was Spruce Pine, North Carolina, which is a key supplier of a critical material used to make chips.

What does this mean for the industry and consumers? Here’s what to know.

How important is Spruce Pine, North Carolina, to the semiconductor industry?

There are two mines in the city that are the sources of the purest quartz on the planet. That’s a critical ingredient in the chipmaking process, as it’s used to produce silicon wafers, the base for all semiconductors, which power everything from laptops to cell phones, not to mention artificial intelligence systems.