We’re not in a recession. So why does it feel like we are?

It may not feel like it, but the U.S. economy is currently doing alright. We are not in a recession or a depression. Economic indicators are neither too hot nor too cold—a Goldilocks dynamic that The Federal Reserve strives for.

In September, the Fed lowered interest rates by a-more-than-expected 50-basis point, causing stocks to rally. And last week, the Dow closed at a record-high upon news that inflation was improving, as well as hopes that the Fed would continue to lower rates, and in effect, make it cheaper for businesses and consumers to borrow money. Even though interest rates have been high for most of 2024, the Dow has still broken records numerous times this year—32 times to be specific.

For the average worker, the economy may not feel quite so rosy, but it certainly isn’t entirely thorny. While high-profile layoffs at some of the world’s most profitable companies have made headlines, the unemployment rate ticked down slightly from 4.3% to 4.2% in August. Plus, the most recent Consumer Price Index indicates that inflation cooled to an annual rate of 2.5% in August—the lowest reading since February 2021.

However, despite these undeniably strong indicators, most people aren’t feeling great about their economic situation. Consumer confidence, a catch-all measure of the opinions and attitudes of consumers about the current and future strength of the economy, fell from 105.6 to 98.7 in August. The slide was the biggest one-month decline since August 2021 when surging COVID-19 cases rattled markets. One survey found that 59% of Americans incorrectly believe that the U.S. is currently in a recession.