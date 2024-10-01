How storms like Hurricane Helene impact industrial sites and toxic chemicals

BY The Conversation5 minute read

In disasters like these, the industrial damage can unfold over days, and residents may not hear about releases of toxic chemicals into the water or air until days or weeks later, if they find out at all. Yet pollution releases are common. After Hurricane Ian broadsided Florida’s western coast in 2022, runoff that included hazardous materials from damaged storage tanks and local fertilizer mining facilities, in addition to millions of gallons of wastewater, was visible from space, spilling across the coastal wetlands into the Gulf of Mexico. A year earlier, Hurricane Ida triggered more than 2,000 reported chemical spills.

But those rivers can also bring storm surge flooding that can raise the ocean by several feet during hurricanes. The storm surge from Helene was over 10 feet above ground level in Florida’s Big Bend and over 6 feet high in Tampa Bay. A recent study found evidence of two to three times more pollution releases during hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico than during normal weather from 2005 to 2020. The effects of these pollution releases fall disproportionately on low-income communities and people of color, further exacerbating environmental health risks.

Why residents may not hear about toxic releases The statistics are disconcerting, yet they get little attention. That is because hazardous releases remain largely invisible due to limited disclosure requirements and scant public information. Even emergency responders often don’t know exactly which hazardous chemicals they are facing in emergency situations. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires major polluters to file only very general information about chemicals and on-site risks in their risk management plans. Some large-scale fuel storage facilities, such as those holding liquefied natural gas, are not even required to do that. These risk management plans outline “worst case” scenarios and are supposed to be publicly accessible. But in reality, we and others have found them difficult to access, heavily redacted and housed in federal reading rooms with limited access. The reason local officials and national scientific review panels often give for the secrecy is to protect the facilities from terrorist attacks.

Adding to this opacity is the fact that many states—including those along the Gulf—suspend restrictions on pollution releases during emergency declarations. Meanwhile, real-time incident notifications from the National Response Center (the federal government’s repository for all chemical discharges into the environment) typically lag by a week or more. We believe this limited public information on rising chemical threats from our changing climate should be front-page news every hurricane season. Communities should be aware of the risks of hosting vulnerable industrial infrastructure, particularly as rising global temperatures increase the risk of extreme downpours and powerful hurricanes. Mapping the risks nationwide to raise awareness To help communities understand their risks, our team at Rice University’s new Center for Coastal Futures and Adaptive Resilience investigates how industrial communities in flood-prone areas nationwide can better adapt to such threats, socially as well as technologically.

Circles indicate facilities in the EPA’s 2022 Toxic Release Inventory within Helene’s impact zone. Those in red are the zone’s largest in terms of total annual hazardous materials that they release. For the interactive map, go to cfar.rice.edu. [Photo: Rice University Center for Coastal Futures and Adaptive Resilience, CC BY-ND] When hurricanes and tropical storms are headed for the U.S., our interactive maps now show where major polluters are located in the storm’s projected cone of impact. The maps identify hazardous flood-prone facilities down to the address, anywhere in the country. Knowledge is the first step Knowing where these sites are located is only the first step. Often, it’s up to communities themselves, many of them already overexposed and historically underserved, to raise concerns and demand strategies for mitigating the health, economic and environmental risks that industrial sites at risk of flooding and other damage can pose. These discussions can’t wait until a disaster is on the way. By knowing where these risks may be, communities can take steps now to build a safer future.