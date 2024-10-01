Kohler’s new luxury ice bath is a dream for athletes—if they can afford it

BY Maia McCann3 minute read

Kohler partnered with Dr. Jonathan Leary, Founder and CEO of Remedy Place, a luxe social wellness club, to launch the Kohler x Remedy Place Ice Bath. Costing a cool $15,000, you can install the tub either in your home or yard, with optional plumbing integration for easy filling and draining.

[Photo: Kohler] I’m the target market for this type of thing, although I’m probably in the wrong tax bracket. In my early thirties, I traded dive bars, Red Bull-vodka, and nightlife for spa treatments, a triathlon bike, and endurance sports. I follow fitness influencers who swear by cold plunges, I’ve test various models of plunges at Ironman events, and I’ve occasionally dabbled in cold plunging at Equinox’s swanky location in Hudson Yards. I would use cold plunging regularly if I had it in my bathroom to hop into after a long run. Kohler has caught on to a growing population willing to pay a lot for high-end recovery tools that pair with their Peloton outfitted home-gyms. Whether these people are inspired by ultra-runners like TikTok creator Andy Glaze or motivated by the article about the Wim Hof method in GOOP, it’s not hard to imagine that they’d want a cold plunge that’s as aesthetic as it is effective. [Photo: Kohler] CRYOTHERAPY Cold water immersion or cold plunging is a therapeutic practice that falls under the cryotherapy umbrella, which includes applying ice and cold to reduce inflammation and accelerate recovery. While the use of cold for recovery and wellness dates back to 3500 BC, it was only in the late 1990s that scientific studies began exploring the potential benefits of cold plunging in water colder than 59 degrees Fahrenheit for athletic recovery.

Modern research has found evidence that cryotherapy can reduce inflammation and exercise-induced muscle damage. It also suggests that it may improve your mood. Kohler x Remedy Place is marketing their cold plunge not just as an athletic recovery tool, but as an essential for people who might not do triathlons but want to boost their overall wellness. [Photo: Kohler] THE DESIGN Kohler’s collaboration with Remedy Place is not the first ice bath on the market, but it might be the sexiest. This cold plunge will, no doubt, land on GOOP enthusiasts’ Pinterest vision boards and be titled “Future Dream Wellness Room.” Many at-home cold plunges look like a pig trough that’s mated with a baby pool. They are often barrel-shaped, which requires the user to kneel or squat to submerge completely. But the Kohler x Remedy Place ice bath is a sleek, dark gray box. It comes with a convenient slot for you to position your iPad or smart phone in front of you, an integrated breathwork light, and precision temperature control.

[Image: Kohler] But don’t let the elegant design fool you—the tub still gets freakishly cold. As I stepped into the Kohler cold plunge, guided by newly appointed Lead Self-Care Advisor to Kohler Dr. Jonathan Leary, I immediately realized that until now, I’d only scratched the surface of ice plunging. Using the tub’s precision temperature control, Leary set my bath to 39 degrees—which, I later learned, can be set and always ready at your desired temperature. [Photo: Kohler] I called Equinox later that day and discovered that my gym maintained its plunge at a modest (toasty warm) 50 degrees. It turns out, I hadn’t been cold plunging at all. I’d been chilly plunging. The cold quite literally took my breath away. Once I adjusted, I was able to appreciate the “ergodynamic body positioning,” which is Kohler’s term for the carefully structured seating that makes it easy to fully submerge (as easy as fully submerging into 39-degree water can be). Typically, while using my gym’s cold plunge, I focus on a spot on the floor and count down from 200, so I assumed that I would feel like the integrated light to guide breathwork was a gimmick. However, as I stubbornly sat in the tub, refusing to get out before the recommended six minutes, even though this was the coldest thing I’d ever experienced, I decided that the breathwork light was a great feature.