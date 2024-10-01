BY Celia Jones5 minute read

What if a shoe could change the world?

That’s the question Manny Ohonme asked when returning home to his native country of Nigeria after spending years in the U.S. earning degrees in business and economics. The stark contrast between the world he had just left behind—a vibrant college campus filled with abundant resources and recreational amenities—and his impoverished local village, was startling. Not only were people lacking luxuries like fine foods and fancy cars, but they didn’t have the basic necessities, like shoes on their feet. Walking barefoot exposed them to life-threatening risks of serious parasitic infections, including malaria, cellulitis, and guinea worm. So Manny set out to solve this problem, cofounding World Shoe, a global organization dedicated to working with governments, NGOs, and nonprofits to provide African-made, antimicrobial, design-forward footwear to individuals without shoes. His audacious goal: Zero shoeless children in the world. He spoke with me about how World Shoe is making inroads in the public health front, while providing economic benefits.

There are lots of companies and organizations providing shoes to lower-income populations. What makes your model different? Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) caused by walking barefoot on contaminated soil are a massive global health issue. World Shoes contain antimicrobial properties that can help prevent NTDs and deliver long-term hygiene, while supporting local economies rather than exploiting them for labor. Our factory is in Ghana, where we felt there was a strong balance between need, opportunity, and impact potential. It’s a new model that moves beyond the standard “buy one, give one” approach, and instead creates a force multiplier. We’re not just providing shoes; we’re helping to accelerate economic mobility and eradicate disease at the same time.

Purpose is very personal. Where did your “why” come from? As a young boy in Nigeria, I used to sell water and soft drinks on the streets of Lagos to help support my family. One day, a group of humanitarian missionaries came to teach African children how to play basketball. The prize for the winning team was that we would each receive a pair of new shoes. There was so much energy; we were all vibrating with excitement. I was picked to play and ended up winning, becoming the first person in my family to own a pair of new tennis shoes. From that moment, my world changed—my mindset, my future, everything. I realized that just because I was born into poverty didn’t mean I couldn’t achieve great things. I never thought a pair of shoes could change someone’s life or change the world, but my pain of being shoeless at a young age became the medicine I would use to help build a better world and create opportunities for others who, like me, once thought they had no hope.

Why should customers in Africa or North America buy your shoes? What kind of brand promise are you delivering? Buy the shoe and help us transform the world. Every time you purchase these shoes, you’re not just buying footwear—you’re helping create jobs and accelerating sustained prosperity in some of the most challenging regions globally. Your purchase also contributes to eradicating neglected tropical diseases that affect over 1.5 billion people worldwide. Most importantly, you’re igniting hope in the hearts of the world’s children.

How do you leverage partnerships to scale your impact? Because this is an entirely new business model, we face so many challenges, from supply chain and regulatory hurdles to securing capital and even dealing with international pirates. Mobilizing key partners—on the funding side, adoption side, advocacy side, and implementation side—has been critical to our success. One key strategy has been leaning on those who have been in the footwear industry for decades, industry giants like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. These leaders are helping to guide World Shoe into new sectors and spaces due to their networks and optimism for the brand. I’m proud that we’ve been able to cultivate a community of world-class partners who truly understand the importance of our mission and are helping us activate across humanitarian, wholesale, and retail channels.

What do you mean when you say, “a shoe isn’t just a shoe?” Feet are one of the grossest things in the world, especially given their vulnerability to infection. When you give someone a shoe, on a functional level, you are protecting their feet from disease . . . but you are also changing their life. How have you extended World Shoe’s platform to tackle other global health conditions and inequities?

Right now, we’re working on a project, expected to culminate later this year, in collaboration with the Gates Foundation and USAID. We’re bundling our shoes with reusable feminine hygiene products. This initiative helps activate hope and provide a future for girls. Beyond feminine health, our shoe has become an incentive for vaccine uptake, financial education, and more. Our ambition is to deliver triple bottom line benefits to make the dreams of children a reality, curate an ecosystem of world leaders who care about their country and citizens, and create change not just in this part of world, but everywhere. What has surprised you the most as you’ve pursued this new model that sits at the intersection of public health, social responsibility and commercial impact?

Our business is about more than generating profit; it’s about caring for people and driving meaningful change. Too often, Africa is associated with poverty and aid. We’re working to change that narrative, moving the conversation from foreign aid to homemade, and proving that sustainable development is possible through local empowerment and economic growth. And the best part is that it’s a replicable model with the power to drive broader societal impact. What advice would you give other business leaders looking to integrate social impact into their business models? Don’t go it alone. Find like-minded collaborators to share the journey with. To me, one plus one can become four if you find amplifiers for your vision—partners who are complementary and symbiotic.