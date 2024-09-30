Do you qualify for the high end of a salary range? Probably not, says new data

As more companies have started posting job listings with pay ranges—in part due to state laws mandating some measure of pay transparency—many job seekers are now armed with more information when they enter into salary negotiations.

But the salary information in job listings can also prove misleading, especially when employers provide broad pay ranges that span over $50,000 (or even up to $100,000), since prospective hires may assume they will slot into the top half of a salary band.

A new report from Glassdoor finds that while job seekers often picture themselves in the middle or top of a salary band, the reality is quite different. More often than not, the salary they end up receiving is in the lower half of the range.

Glassdoor found that when comparing data from hundreds of thousands of job listings to salaries from full-time employees, more than 60% of salaries for a given job were lower than the median of the pay range offered in an equivalent job listing. (The average salary range from Glassdoor’s data spanned at least $15,000, with a starting point of $61,000.)