Switzerland and Italy are redrawing their Alpine border because of melting glaciers

As climate change causes glaciers to melt, Switzerland and Italy have redrawn a section of their border spanning a part of the Alps.

In 2023 alone, Switzerland’s glaciers lost 4% of their volume, according to data from the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network, which reports on hundreds of the country’s glaciers every year. That drop was the second-biggest melt ever. Over 2022 and 2023 combined, Switzerland’s glaciers lost a total of 10% of their volume—the same amount of melt they experienced between 1960 and 1990.

The ridges of glaciers determine some sections of the Italian-Swiss border in the Alps, specifically under the Matterhorn peak. The Theodul Glacier near the Matterhorn was once connected to a neighboring glacier, but melting ice has since split the two apart. It’s near that area that the two countries have had to redraw a section of their border about 100 meters (nearly 329 feet) long, EuroNews reports.

“Significant sections of the border are defined by the watershed or the ridge lines of glaciers, firn, or perpetual snow,” the Swiss government said Friday in a statement, according to Bloomberg. “These formations are changing due to the melting of glaciers.”