BY Shachar Orren

Political cycles have historically led to unprecedented levels of news consumption—but even then, there are outliers. Nielsen reports that news readership was extraordinarily high in 2020, and we expect an even bigger jump this election season. However, compared to the 2016 and 2020 elections, many agree that the political temperature has cooled—at least slightly. Given that the emotional atmosphere is less volatile, today’s advertisers should feel more confident advertising alongside political content.

Today, most marketers predictably spend their video ad budgets with YouTube and Meta, even though viewership surges elsewhere. I would argue that now is the time to start diversifying beyond these walled gardens. Amidst the growing mistrust caused by disinformation and AI-generated content like deepfakes, verifying the authenticity of information is critical, with user-generated content (UGC) platforms holding the highest risk. As consumer expectations rise, reputable news outlets provide a safe environment for brands to advertise while keeping true to their core values. DIVERSIFY FOR CREDIBILITY, BRAND SAFETY, AND ENGAGEMENT

The proliferation of misinformation across search engines and social media platforms, facilitated by AI, has undoubtedly damaged public trust. At least one study has found that dishonest news content or “fake news” can harm their perception of brands displayed on the same webpage. An estimated 64% of accounts are potentially bots on X.com. On YouTube—which is used by an estimated 90% of video marketers and is the preferred choice of 84% surveyed in a 2023 study—ads can inadvertently appear alongside inappropriate or controversial videos, like AI-generated deepfakes, making the threat to brand reputation obvious. Brand safety concerns open up opportunities for brands that appear elsewhere, as voters continue to seek out credible information on candidates, issues, and current events (both national and local) leading up to this year’s election. Voters (and consumers) will be navigating their browsers to news content, and diversifying ad spend will help protect against overexposure on any single channel. Historically, many brands have avoided advertising on news sites due to brand safety concerns. However, in today’s landscape, with UGC becoming more and more risky and new tools available to filter out specific undesired news content, it is time to reconsider this approach.

News sites inherently draw highly engaged audiences due to the nature of the content. Readers “lean in” with enhanced focus to digest in-depth information, which can translate to higher engagement rates with adjacent video ads. Video content can capture users’ attention more effectively, leading to better message recall and longer viewing times. Appearing next to credible news sources also enhances a brand’s credibility, while supporting quality journalism in this way ensures that your budget contributes to the hard work of fact-checking and reliable news delivery. OPENING A DIALOGUE BETWEEN PUBLISHERS AND ADVERTISERS While a 2020 Verizon study found that 91% of consumers wanted to hear from brands they trusted during the pandemic, the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer showed that business (63%) still enjoys a higher level of trust than government (51%), media (50%), and even NGOs (59%). Appearing on credible news sites will only strengthen the bonds brands have already established with their customers. By leveraging a news outlet’s reputation, you can build a perception of higher value while also fostering loyalty and trust among its long-time readers.

There is one significant stumbling block, however. Advertisers’ fears of negative news content has led to an epidemic of entire news websites being blocked, with or without the publisher’s knowledge. This decision can be incredibly frustrating for news publishers, who are taking the revenue hit, sometimes without knowing they have been placed on a block list. For example, a homepage featuring an article about global warming or wildfires (which is typically categorized as news) could lead to the entire site being automatically blocked, including its lifestyle and entertainment news sections. To avoid this, publishers and advertisers need to engage in more open dialogue to discuss advanced ways to block only the parts of the site that really are unsafe to the advertiser. THE VALUE OF TRUSTED NEWS PLACEMENTS

By selecting news platforms that deeply resonate with the values of your company, you can quickly build rapport with your target consumer. Now that 72% of U.S. consumers say it is “more important than ever” to buy from companies that reflect their values, this can be a strategic move. Premium publishers often have well-defined audiences, enabling more precise targeting of key demographic groups. On top of that, you can often control placements to ensure your ads do—or don’t—appear alongside specific political conversations or current events. In today’s polarized political landscape, brands have a unique opportunity to get highly targeted with their campaigns while supporting fact-based journalism. Since established publishers typically provide robust analytics and performance tracking, you can manage your campaigns with a greater level of precision, allowing you to fine-tune for performance and get more out of your ad spend.