How to be irreplaceable in the era of AI 

If you’re worried about being replaced by a bot, you aren’t alone. According to a study from EY , three-quarters of workers are concerned that AI will make jobs obsolete , and about two-thirds are worried that their jobs specifically will be eliminated.

While it’s natural to fear being replaced by automation, there are certain qualities that humans have that can make them irreplaceable, says Pascal Bornet, author of Irreplaceable: The Art of Standing Out in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.

“I’ve focused my research on the intersection between humans and AI,” says Bornet, founder and former leader of “AI and Automation” practices at McKinsey and Ernst & Young. “AI is built by people for people. If you remove the human element in AI, it remains something that is useless. Artificial intelligence brings a lot of value, but this value is towards humans.”

To become irreplaceable, Bornet says you need to embrace and implement three “ready” competencies that will be necessary in the future.