Shepard Fairey and Gloria Steinem just teamed up on a new line of election merch

Merch Aid’s Election Collection features T-shirts showing a quote from Steinem embroidered in her handwriting, “If you don’t vote, you don’t count!” Fairey’s Studio Number One contributed a design showing a dove that makes the shape of a checkmark inside of a box that reads “Vote For Our Future” as well as a poster of a raised fist that says, “Your Vote Your Power.”

Fairey tells Fast Company that he hopes “the messages I create resonate with people or can be a gateway to another way of thinking, forcing people to question the system or the rhetoric.”

Fairey says that democracy doesn’t work as well as it should because of low voter turnout. “I think that participating in democracy is the only way for an individual to shape the society we live in,” he says. . . . “Voter apathy means deep-pocketed and influential forces can wield more influence within the system. Not participating makes this dynamic even worse, plus there is a lot at stake in this election. I’m voting because there are fundamental rights that are hanging in the balance—equal rights, reproductive rights, the environment, income equality, to name a few. This election is one of the most important elections we’ve had in this country.”