JPMorgan’s CEO succession looms, putting the ‘Jamie premium’ to the test

Questions hang over who will succeed JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and when, but analysts and investors say one thing is almost certain: the bank’s stock will slump when the powerful bank chief eventually departs.

JPMorgan shares reflect a so-called “Jamie premium” of 10% to 15% that could evaporate when the longest-running chief of a major Wall Street bank decides to leave, according to estimates from four investors and three analysts.

“The premium will also depend on how the succession happens,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates, which manages $1.7 billion in assets, including JPMorgan shares. “If it is unexpectedly, then it could be the tune of 10% or more… If it is a more well-thought out, gradual plan, then the premium could be lower.”

Analysts and investors say the “Jamie premium” has grown in recent years, helped by the bank’s steady performance and its lack of major regulatory problems. It is also believed to be higher than those commanded by his peers, three investors said.

Earlier this year, Dimon announced that his timeline for stepping down is no longer five years and could be as soon as two-and-a-half years, putting the spotlight on succession. Focus on the issue has also grown after Dimon had cancer in 2014 and emergency heart surgery in 2020.