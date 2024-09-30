TikTok owner ByteDance may use a domestic source to develop a new AI model

TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance plans to develop an AI model trained primarily with chips from compatriot Huawei Technologies , said three people familiar with the matter, as U.S. curbs turn the social media giant homeward in search of chips.

ByteDance has diversified to domestic suppliers of chips used in artificial intelligence and accelerated development of its own since the U.S. in 2022 started restricting exports of advanced AI chips such as from market leader Nvidia.

AI has become central to the technology industry with firms in sectors as varied as gaming and e-commerce differentiating offerings through the integration of custom AI models — programs that employ pattern recognition to make decisions.

ByteDance’s next step in the AI race is to use Huawei’s Ascend 910B chip to train a large-language AI model, said the people, declining to be identified as the plan is confidential.