Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

More than 550 infrastructure projects are underway to upgrade sidewalks and roads, and make the city easier for residents and visitors to enjoy.

How New Orleans is using the Super Bowl to make the entire city more accessible

[Photo: © Tim Hursley/courtesy Trahan Architects]

BY Patrick Sisson7 minute read

Few areas of the country are as steeped in history, architecture, culture, and outright revelry as New Orleans. It’s a tourist draw year-round. The compact French Quarter, boasting 500 eateries and 100 attractions, gained plaudits from a recent study naming the district the country’s most walkable.

That, of course, isn’t true for everyone—especially Americans with disabilities, mobility or otherwise. With the city set to host the Super Bowl on February 9, its eleventh, local advocates and leaders hope they can use the big game as a catalyst for change, and improve the city so that everyone can enjoy it. 

“I think for Super Bowls, we see cities take a beautification approach, as opposed to a functional approach,” says Mark Raymond Jr., a local disability advocate who serves on the Regional Transit Authority Board of Commissioners. “We need to do both.”

A quadriplegic after a diving accident who runs an adaptive gym for people with disabilities, Raymond wants New Orleans to dramatically improve accessibility before the championship game. He sees the most viable path forward as a combination of infrastructure improvements—fixing the sidewalks, fixing the streets, and making sure the curb cuts are good—as well as improved communication, and letting differently abled fans understand that they can have a great experience. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Patrick Sisson is a freelancer at Fast Company who focuses on urbanism, technology, real estate development, and the forces that shape our cities, covering everything from libraries as sustainability hubs to the future of office space. . His work has appeared in Bloomberg CityLab, the New York Times, the MIT Technology Review, Dwell, and the Baffler More

Explore Topics