Ryan Reynolds’s ad tech firm MNTN looks to Morgan Stanley for 2025 IPO

MNTN, a company that sells targeted TV advertising technology, may be working with Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering (IPO) as the firm considers its future.

MNTN has already expanded significantly in recent years acquiring Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds’s agency, Maximum Effort, in 2021, and raising $119M in a Series D financing in 2022. After the 2021 acquisition, Reynolds took over as chief creative officer.

Transitioning from a private to a public company allows the business to raise funds from public investors. It’s the bank’s job to set the IPO price, find out how in-demand the company is, and explore the best timing.

People familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified, told Bloomberg the news and shared that the expected timeline for the changeover is early 2025. Per the article, the sources explained that the deal’s details are being worked out and that timing, as well as the banks involved, could still change.