Drone delivery service Wing teams with Serve to expand delivery in Dallas

In the coming months, select Wing deliveries will be picked up by a Serve robot from a restaurant curbside and delivered to a Wing drone AutoLoader a few blocks away for aerial delivery to customers. The effort will allow Serve to expand its market to a broader area, while Wing can reach more consumers.

“At Wing, we have been delivering food and other goods directly to consumers for over five years, completing more than 400,000 commercial deliveries across three continents,” Wing CEO Adam Woodworth said in a statement. “Through this pilot partnership, Wing hopes to reach more merchants in highly congested areas while supporting Serve as it works to expand its delivery radius.”

Food delivery robots have been on the rise in recent years, often seen buzzing across college campuses and increasingly on city sidewalks. Demand for autonomous deliveries rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, when scores of consumers were ordering food online and had a preference for contactless delivery. Serve, which spun out of the Postmates after it was acquired by Uber, went public in April.