This slick tool monitors any web page for updates

Email newsletters are great. When there’s an update, it comes straight to your inbox. You don’t have to check a web page over and over again.
But many websites don’t offer email updates. You may find yourself repeatedly checking a page to learn when a product comes out, for instance, or to see when new show dates are announced, or to discover when a company posts new job opportunities.
These are just a few examples, of course—there are endless reasons you might find yourself refreshing a website to look for something new.
Good news: There’s a better way. The tool I’m about to introduce you to takes that page-checking work off your plate—keeping an eye on any page on your behalf and then letting you know whenever an update is made.
It even has an AI feature that’ll summarize the changes for you—although it’s equally effective if you don’t care about AI, too.
Unearth all sorts of little-known tech treasures with my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. A spiffy new discovery in your inbox every Wednesday!
Watch for web updates the easy way
This web-based tool is a convenient, easy-to-use solution for checking any web page for updates. Whenever something you care about gets updated, you’ll get an email complete with an AI summary of the changes.