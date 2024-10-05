This slick tool monitors any web page for updates

Email newsletters are great. When there’s an update, it comes straight to your inbox. You don’t have to check a web page over and over again.

But many websites don’t offer email updates. You may find yourself repeatedly checking a page to learn when a product comes out, for instance, or to see when new show dates are announced, or to discover when a company posts new job opportunities.

These are just a few examples, of course—there are endless reasons you might find yourself refreshing a website to look for something new.

Good news: There’s a better way. The tool I’m about to introduce you to takes that page-checking work off your plate—keeping an eye on any page on your behalf and then letting you know whenever an update is made.