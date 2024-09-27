Sugar rush: Insomnia Cookies’s list of new U.S. locations could grow by 1,800 in the next decade

BY Jennifer Mattson1 minute read

Insomnia Cookies, the bakery brand best known for delivering warm cookies late into the night, is said to be on track to open a record 55 stores in 2024, with plans for another 1,800 bakeries in the U.S. alone over the next decade.

Now that’s a lot of cookies! (Or insomniacs?) This week, Insomnia is celebrating the opening of its 300th bakery with a host of events and deals. In 2023, the late-night bakery chain expanded outside the U.S. to Canada and the U.K. “This tremendous level of growth in such a short time wouldn’t be possible without our loyal Insomniacs and employees,” said Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies founder and CEO, in a company statement.

That growth is being fueled by a new partnership with Verlinvest, an international investment company, and Mistral Equity Partners, a New York City-based private equity firm. So far, the bakery chain has opened 35 of its projected 55 U.S. stores in 2024, from New York to California, including five bakeries in the Golden State. And it has expanded its portfolio to include transit centers in New York’s Penn Station, and in the coming weeks, Washington, D.C.’s Union Station. Earlier this year, Insomnia Cookies debuted its new global headquarters, a three-story building called, the Imagine What’s Possible Center(IWP) in Philadelphia’s Center City. The workplace includes an innovation lab and an expanded retail store within the flagship bakery.