The metaverse never happened, but Mark Zuckerberg’s got some funky glasses

BY Tiernan Ray5 minute read

This story originally appeared in The Technology Letter and is republished here with permission.

Oh, the Metaverse! Remember that bit of nonsense, from three years ago? Deep in the pandemic lockdowns, it seemed we all would be living in a digital cave for the rest of eternity. The Metaverse was the signature of Facebook’s transformation into Meta Platforms. What actually came about were waves of layoffs and massive share buybacks, which this year have boosted the stock 60%.

The Metaverse stuff is now very dated, and has been replaced with some other ambitions. On Thursday, the company, at its developer conference showed off a cheaper version of its virtual reality headset, the “Quest 3S,” which is $300 versus the original Quest 3, introduced earlier this year, at $500. And, the show-steeler, a prototype of a pair of glasses, code-named “Orion,” that project holograms onto one’s field of view, so that you can see your email floating in front of your surroundings. A picture of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang demonstrating the glasses (up top) struck me as hilarious in a sublime way.

