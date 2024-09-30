BY Majeed Javdani4 minute read

Entrepreneurs and business leaders often face resource constraints that hinder the pursuit of innovative ideas. However, the value of a business model lies not only in its implementation but also in its intellectual property potential. By defining, protecting, and properly marketing a novel business process, individuals can turn ideas into valuable assets, even without the resources to launch live operations.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders, especially in SMEs, often face limitations in various resources. You may have various business solutions that are marketable but may be unable to pursue many of your ideas due to limited resources. THE IMPORTANCE OF TIMING It is critical to note that business ideas bring value only in their appropriate circumstances, and “time” determines when those circumstances are right. On one hand, you need to be agile enough to implement your business ideas at the right time, using a time-oriented approach. On the other hand, you have limited resources to pursue multiple endeavors. A great idea can fail if launched too early or too late.

Marketable business models and processes are intellectual properties that can be legally protected. Once recognized as your property, you can monetize them like any other assets you own. So, the critical point is that you have potential assets that, if properly defined and legally protected, can generate revenue in various ways. TRANSFORMING IDEAS INTO PROTECTED ASSETS You inherit your intellectual assets from nature and need to shape them as defined by law, transforming them into protected properties and building wealth from them. When you inherit something, such as an estate, from a deceased person, you must follow the related laws to transfer ownership to yourself. Similarly, intellectual assets are what you inherit from nature, but you need to take a few steps to make them legally yours.

So, you need to develop marketable business models, protect them legally, and present them as business shells to achieve monetary gain. DEFINING YOUR BUSINESS SHELL In this case, what you may need is a business shell.

I’m not talking about company shells, which are incorporated entities. Incorporating a company shell doesn’t protect your intellectual properties and only burdens you with expenses related to incorporation, annual reports, and more. Additionally, you’ll have to manage corporate tax issues, as tax authorities sometimes don’t understand that you aren’t operating. Even having a website might lead them to calculate taxes for you. A business shell represents your business model, which is protected by relevant intellectual property rights. In other words, a business shell is simply your protected business model, which you can market and monetize through various financial models. CREATING A FRAMEWORK FOR SUCCESS

Your business shell is a framework for a process that you define to address a gap in a specific market, a specific circumstance, and a time-bound solution to a need in a particular context. You’ve identified the gap and designed a process to fill it, but you may not have the resources to launch it as a live operation. However, as the person who understands the problem, applies your knowledge, and finds a solution, you deserve to benefit from it, even if you aren’t the one to execute it. NAMING AND PROTECTING YOUR BUSINESS PROCESS

There are a few steps to transform your solution into intellectual property, own it, and maintain it for monetization. Any solution is a business process, and business processes are what distinguish businesses from one another. What you have in mind to fill a market gap is a business process, and the business process maps out the “how” of your idea. The first step is to give your business process a name—what do you want to call your defined process? How do you want to introduce your business process to others? Your business process should be known, or well-known, under a specific name. A trademark serves as the identity of your business process and how you refer to it. By registering a trademark, you give your defined process an identity that represents the purpose of your business process.

So, a trademark is the name of your business shell, and it should accurately reflect the purpose of the underlying process. When filing for a trademark, you should map the purpose of your business shell or process to all relevant trademark classes. Your business process may relate to more than one trademark class. Be precise about the purposes of your business shell and the trademark class or classes to prevent future claims or circumvention. SECURING PROTECTION FOR INNOVATION Business processes are patentable if they are novel and nonobvious. Consider filing a patent for the process that drives your business shell if you believe it is novel and nonobvious based on your understanding of the market you are addressing.

One of the primary keys to obtaining a patent is demonstrating the commercial viability of the business process you want to patent. So, think about securing agreements that your business shell can execute in live operations. Securing agreements that show how your business shell can operate commercially not only strengthens your patent application but also enhances its marketability. But before entering into any negotiations with anyone regarding your business shell, make sure to file for the relevant intellectual properties. Create a website that precisely maps the structure of your filed intellectual properties and serves as a catalog for your business shell, and market it. You don’t need to wait for your intellectual properties to be registered. Once you’ve filed, feel free to start marketing your business shell.