There is a prevailing narrative across the business community that professionals will be able to earn a well-deserved promotion based on their contributions and performance on the job alone.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t once believe the same. Unfortunately, however, we don’t live in a utopia, and the corporate world is no different. This reality was put into sharp perspective early on in my career when I came across Power, authored by Jeffrey Pfeffer, a professor of organizational behavior at Stanford University. Here he revealed the unsettling fact that performance has less than a 0.1% correlation with promotion. Particularly at larger enterprises, you cannot bank on your work alone serving as the only reason for gaining a promotion. This mindset can be a recipe for failure, keeping you employed at the same job no matter how hard you work and leading to frustration and burnout.

Prior to building Prezent, I had opportunities to work for companies such as Microsoft, McKinsey, and Cisco where I gained successive promotions. As senior vice president at Cisco, I managed a global team of over 1,000 employees, giving additional perspective into how professionals can get themselves on the radar of the right decision-makers. For those working in the Fortune 5000, here are my recommended strategies to help you rise to the surface and land that promotion in 2024. GO ABOVE AND BEYOND AND COMMUNICATE STRATEGICALLY

First and foremost, professionals need to understand that delivering on the work you were hired to do won’t set you up for a promotion if nothing else is in the mix. Communication plays a key role here. In recent years, we’ve seen workplace trends like “quiet quitting“—when employees deliver up to the line of their core responsibilities and no further—gain popularity. While this approach may work for some, it won’t aid efforts to land a promotion, especially in competitive corporate environments. It goes without saying that you must deliver well on the work you were hired to do to be in line for a promotion, but delivering beyond primary metrics for promotion is key.

The work you do with peers is especially important here, as it gets you more visibility and highlights things you do on your own to assist the team. Additionally, self-started initiatives that help the company as a whole show a drive to improve holistic company performance. Be sure to continuously track and communicate all of your contributions and achievements so they can be easily referenced down the road.

IT’S NOT JUST WHAT YOU SAY, BUT HOW YOU SAY IT Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot noted in an interview that “your company cannot fully appreciate how to leverage you as a resource if the company does not have visibility into what your unique talents are.” The average manager’s number of direct reports has increased by 2.8 times over the last six years. For your future promotion, it’s important to focus on effectively articulating the excellent work you do so it is properly taken into consideration by busy managers and company executives.

When you have the chance to get in front of key leaders and decision-makers at Fortune 5000 companies, your communication skills must shine through. At the same time, this is a notoriously difficult audience. To excel here, focus on their needs and mindset before discussing all the project details you’re excited to talk about, and tailor every element of the presentation with these individuals in mind. Quickly frame the topic and set expectations for the meeting. Next, use an inductive approach that starts with the answer and then provides any supporting facts. This way, the executive does not have to wait for the “grand reveal.” They can ask the questions as you go along.

When communicating, avoid the urge to add more content or fill every minute of the meeting slot with your presentation; instead, think of it as a discussion. This will allow you to zoom out and discuss other relevant topics. Addressing concerns is an excellent way to demonstrate that you’re putting the company first and have a keen understanding of current business priorities and challenges. DON’T ALWAYS BE AGREEABLE—YOU NEED AN EDGE

Going with the flow won’t lead to a promotion. Diverse viewpoints and contrasting opinions lead to innovation and help you stand out from the crowd. When communicating, you’d be surprised how much executives value individuality. Don’t fear disagreements and be prepared to stand your ground on certain issues to demonstrate confidence and important leadership traits. I’m not saying to be disagreeable but to voice whether or not you agree with decisions.

A 2018 University of California–Berkeley study revealed that being agreeable could actually negatively impact one’s career. A 2023 study from University College London titled “Kill chaos with kindness” also highlighted a growing distaste for traits like narcissism. Being easygoing and agreeable are positive traits to a point, but the ability to handle senior roles will also demand the ability to stand your ground, fairly manage contentious situations, and come to a decision that incorporates a variety of perspectives and priorities. To summarize, let’s circle back to some pertinent advice from Pfeffer: “Almost every decision is going to be somewhat contested, so power is the ability to get your way in contested situations.”