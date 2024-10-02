In the cutthroat world of startups, it’s often portrayed that venture capitalists and investors prowl groundbreaking ideas. But the reality is they’re studying the founders first, and the product or service innovation second. My time as a Techstars mentor opened my eyes to this paradox: It’s the dogged determination of the startup leader, above their brilliant concept, that is the linchpin.
This is for good reason. In the realms of creativity and innovation, the journey from conception to breakthrough is fraught with setbacks and pivots. Resistance is all but guaranteed. Real innovation will require the participation of others, from sourcing to manufacturing to distribution. That can lead to a lot of “it can’t be done.”
What’s needed, at the head, is an uncommon soul who will inspire others and insist on getting their idea to market. Andy Dunn, founder of Bonobos, wisely stated, “Companies don’t die because the companies fail, they die because the entrepreneur gives up.”
VCs are looking for founders with iron will.
This principle exists not just in the startup world, but within agencies and marketing organizations as well. For example, Apple’s 1984 ad—what’s frequently called “the best TV commercial ever”—almost never aired. It bombed in focus groups, Apple’s board hated it, and the agency’s leadership was asked to sell off their Super Bowl media slot. But they didn’t. At great risk, they delayed the order to liquidate the media, looked past the test results, and wrote a four-page memo in defense of the concept. This riled up Steve Jobs, and the rest is history.
So, when you’re a creative with an idea, you are its founder. And no champion, regardless of their role, will believe in it as fervently as you do. It becomes your battle, your determination to bring it to life. Others will be too busy to stay on top of it, unmotivated by something hard, too quick to call out obstacles or uncreative in offering solutions.
Recognizing this universal truth, here are practical tips for creators seeking to embrace a founder’s mindset in their daily endeavors:
- Embrace Friction: Understand that resistance is part of the journey. See it as early concept testing, an opportunity to refine and strengthen your offering or pitch.
- Study Your Stakeholders: Different constituents have distinct concerns. Whether it’s marketing, operations, finance, or sales, speak their language and provide solutions that align with their goals.
- Don’t Sell, Recruit: Nobody likes to be sold to, it results in a defensive posture. Instead, inspire and invite others to put their mark on the idea so they begin to have pride of authorship in it.
- Encourage Possibility: For every “No, because” there is a “Yes, if” on the other side. Switch the conversation from surrendering to obstacles to overcoming them.
- Go The Distance: In the darkest hours, when you feel all is lost, know that those are the moments that separate the great ideas that go unlaunched from the founders who got back up. They’ve all been there.
We all love a great idea. To innovate is to be human. And many of our greatest inventors are our greatest heroes. It’s common for us to marvel at the insight and end solution—“That’s brilliant!” But beyond the idea itself, what may be underappreciated is how many other equally brilliant ideas never got that far. Not because they weren’t as great, but because they didn’t have a founder who could prevail.
Be ready for it. Embrace the founder’s mindset in your creative journey. It will take you to drive it through.