BY Britton Upham2 minute read

In the cutthroat world of startups, it’s often portrayed that venture capitalists and investors prowl groundbreaking ideas. But the reality is they’re studying the founders first, and the product or service innovation second. My time as a Techstars mentor opened my eyes to this paradox: It’s the dogged determination of the startup leader, above their brilliant concept, that is the linchpin.

This is for good reason. In the realms of creativity and innovation, the journey from conception to breakthrough is fraught with setbacks and pivots. Resistance is all but guaranteed. Real innovation will require the participation of others, from sourcing to manufacturing to distribution. That can lead to a lot of “it can’t be done.” What’s needed, at the head, is an uncommon soul who will inspire others and insist on getting their idea to market. Andy Dunn, founder of Bonobos, wisely stated, “Companies don’t die because the companies fail, they die because the entrepreneur gives up.” VCs are looking for founders with iron will.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

This principle exists not just in the startup world, but within agencies and marketing organizations as well. For example, Apple’s 1984 ad—what’s frequently called “the best TV commercial ever”—almost never aired. It bombed in focus groups, Apple’s board hated it, and the agency’s leadership was asked to sell off their Super Bowl media slot. But they didn’t. At great risk, they delayed the order to liquidate the media, looked past the test results, and wrote a four-page memo in defense of the concept. This riled up Steve Jobs, and the rest is history. So, when you’re a creative with an idea, you are its founder. And no champion, regardless of their role, will believe in it as fervently as you do. It becomes your battle, your determination to bring it to life. Others will be too busy to stay on top of it, unmotivated by something hard, too quick to call out obstacles or uncreative in offering solutions. Recognizing this universal truth, here are practical tips for creators seeking to embrace a founder’s mindset in their daily endeavors: