The end of scarcity: AI’s role in eliminating global poverty

BY Alexander De Ridder4 minute read

As a business leader with extensive experience in AI implementation across various industries, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of this technology. From optimizing supply chains to revolutionizing customer service, AI has consistently delivered impressive ROI and opened new avenues for growth.

But these massive disruptions are just the beginning. The AI revolution transforming industries is also poised to flip the script on humankind’s epic struggle against scarcity. Today, an estimated 700 million people around the globe live in extreme poverty. But AI has the potential to make nutritious food, top-tier health care, education, and other necessities available to every human on the planet. As leaders, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to guide this AI revolution towards creating both business value and societal benefit. Here’s how.

HEALTH CARE: UNLOCKING NEW MARKETS AND EFFICIENCIES The health care industry is on the brink of an AI-driven revolution, presenting immense opportunities for businesses across the value chain. From pharmaceutical companies to health care providers and insurers, AI is opening up new markets and driving unprecedented efficiencies. The result? A world where getting world-class health care is as easy as posting a selfie.

Consider: • A study published in Nature Medicine showed that an AI system outperformed human radiologists in detecting breast cancer. Imagine this level of diagnostic accuracy in health organizations worldwide. • AI is supercharging the drug discovery process. For example, Atomwise used AI to identify two drugs that could potentially reduce Ebola infectivity in just one day, a process that typically takes months or years.

• The World Health Organization estimates that about half of the world’s population lacks access to essential health services. Companies offering AI-powered telemedicine can bridge the gap. Companies like Babyl in Rwanda put a stake in this fertile ground, and many more could follow. EDUCATION: SCALING KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT AI-powered adaptive learning platforms can deliver personalized education at scale, opening up new markets and revenue streams. For leaders outside of EdTech, this means more effective and efficient employee training programs, reducing costs, and improving productivity.

• Pioneering tech like Carnegie Learning’s AI-powered math learning software has been shown to significantly improve student performance. For businesses, similar AI-driven training tools could accelerate employee onboarding and skills development, directly impacting the bottom line. • AI translation tools like DeepL are breaking down linguistic obstacles to education. This technology can help businesses expand into new international markets by making training materials and documentation instantly accessible in multiple languages. • EdTech companies worldwide already use AI to provide personalized learning to millions of students, and this trend will only accelerate. The growing trend of AI in EdTech represents a massive market opportunity.

MENTAL HEALTH: A NEW FRONTIER FOR DIGITAL HEALTH AI-powered mental health solutions offer scalability and accessibility that traditional services can’t match. For businesses, this means the potential to tap into a vast, underserved market with lower delivery costs. • Dartmouth researchers have developed an app that can detect depression from Instagram photos with 75% accuracy. This blows the door open for preventive mental health services, whether used for employee wellness programs or as a standalone product.

• The list of AI-powered mental health chatbots is growing seemingly daily. For businesses, this could mean reduced health care costs, improved employee productivity, and new revenue streams. • Research shows that AI-powered treatments for depression and anxiety can be just as effective as in-person therapy. According to Gallup, employee mental health challenges cost the U.S. economy around $47.6 billion annually in lost productivity. That means readily available AI-powered mental health solutions aren’t just huge for digital health startups and established health care providers, but can also yield indirect benefits for companies across the board. FOOD: FROM SCARCITY TO ABUNDANCE

Remember when we thought the solution to world hunger was just better distribution? Cute. AI is about to turn the entire concept of food production on its head. We’re talking AI-optimized vertical farms producing more food per square foot than an Iowa cornfield on steroids. But it doesn’t stop there. AI can optimize every step of the food supply chain, from farm to table, with limitless opportunities for agritech and related businesses. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking:

• AI-powered tools like IBM’s Watson are helping farmers increase crop yields by up to 30% while using 40% less water. • AI-powered platforms like Winnow are helping commercial kitchens effortlessly cut food waste in half. • Companies like DayTwo are creating personalized nutrition plans based on an individual’s gut microbiome, potentially revolutionizing how we approach diet and health.

CHALLENGES AND CONSIDERATIONS While the potential of AI is immense, business leaders must also be aware of the challenges and considerations. AI systems require vast amounts of data, often including sensitive personal information. Ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and maintaining robust cybersecurity measures is key. In addition, businesses need to establish clear ethical guidelines and governance structures for decision-making, accountability, and potential biases in AI systems. Implementing AI solutions often requires significant changes to existing systems and processes. This can be costly and time-consuming, requiring careful change management.

Because this revolution is happening so quickly, there’s a severe shortage of AI talent in the market. Businesses need to invest in training existing employees to grow their own AI specialists in a market where competition is fierce. And since the regulatory landscape for AI is still evolving, leaders must stay agile and be prepared for quickly shifting sands. THE TAKEAWAY