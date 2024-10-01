The power of funny: How comedic creativity still fuels business growth

BY Peter Nicholson3 minute read

In my 30 years of crafting award-winning and culture-shaping advertising, one constant has remained true: humor works.

Whether it’s to cut through the noise or to create a lasting emotional bond with consumers, funny commercials are the most memorable. Yet, in today’s landscape, comedic creativity seems to be a dwindling resource, and that’s a missed opportunity for brands. Humor isn’t just entertainment—it’s a growth multiplier. HUMOR STICKS There’s a reason you can still recall that absurd ad from 15 years ago with the punchline that made you laugh. Comedy doesn’t just catch attention; it stays with us.

Ads that use humor are not only more likely to be remembered, but also generate higher brand recognition and positive associations. Consumers remember funny commercials 53% more than they do their serious counterparts. In a world where attention spans are dwindling, humor provides a gateway into the minds of consumers and establishes a connection that can drive growth. MILLENNIALS AND GEN Z: A TOUGH AUDIENCE WITH A SOFT SPOT FOR HUMOR Speaking of attention spans, millennials and Gen Zers, who collectively represent trillions in buying power, are the ultimate test for marketers. These generations are known for being skeptical, highly critical, and almost immune to traditional advertising tactics. But there’s a chink in their armor: humor.

A recent study by Morning Consult revealed that 72% of millennials and Gen Zers enjoy funny ads more than any other type of content, and were more likely to share a humorous ad. These generations don’t just want to be sold to; they want to be entertained, and humor provides a non-intrusive way to earn their trust and attention. THE CULTURAL NEED FOR LEVITY The world today feels heavier than ever. With global uncertainties, social unrest, and an endless cycle of bad news, people are craving a break from the doom and gloom. There is a growing cultural need for levity, and brands have an opportunity to meet that demand.

Brands that inject humor into their messaging have a chance to not only stand out, but to genuinely improve the well-being of their audience. Humor, after all, isn’t just about making people laugh—it’s about fostering a sense of connection, relief, and, ultimately, loyalty. And, here is a big aha: A whopping 82% of respondents in a 2023 survey by Kantar said that they believe brands have a responsibility to make them smile or laugh. And in an era where every brand claims to be purpose-driven, perhaps the most powerful purpose is to lighten people’s load, even if just for a few moments. BREAKING THROUGH THE PHARMACEUTICAL FOG

But let’s be honest—it’s hard to think of humor in advertising without feeling like we’re currently in an era dominated by pharmaceutical commercials. The majority of ads on primetime television are designed to tell you about all the ways your body might fail you, delivered by actors trying to look cheerful while listing out side effects. It’s almost like pharmaceutical ads have collectively decided the best way to market is to kill any sense of joy. I don’t know about you, but I think we’ve had enough of watching people stroll through sun-dappled parks while being warned that taking a new pill could result in “serious side effects, including death.” How did we get here? And, more importantly, how can we bring back the funny and the stupid funny?

WHY BRANDS CAN’T AFFORD TO SKIP THE LAUGHS For businesses looking to grow, betting on comedic creativity isn’t just a good idea—it’s a necessity. In the competitive landscape of today, where attention is a fleeting commodity, humor is one of the few crafts that can break through the clutter. It entices engagement and creates positive emotional connections that consumers will associate with your brand long after the ad has ended. Moreover, with so much riding on the next viral big thing, humor is one of the most shareable formats. Just ask Ipsos. They found that humorous ads are shared three times more often than non-humorous ones. The creative math is simple: The funnier your ad, the wider your reach. And when done right, humor can translate directly to ROI.