This colorful factory looks so cool, you’ll forget it’s processing fish

BY Patrick Sisson2 minute read

Industrial architecture doesn’t have to be stark or minimalist. Snøhetta’s recently opened design for an extension of the headquarters of Holmøy Maritime, a Norwegian fish producer based in the northern village of Liland, showcases how such a facility can balance functionality and warmth.

[Photo: Torgeir Sørensen/Snøhetta] Nina M. Solsrud, an engineer and quality manager who was the project lead expansion project, was interested in creating a functional interior that worked like a machine, supporting all manner of production, manufacturing, cooling, and ventilation systems. Her team was challenged to meet the needs of the fishery’s production line while providing ample light and break space. While the layout of the new facility, as well as the custom typography and signage, came from a deep study of the operations and functioning of the plant, the colorful facade, thoughtful interiors, and comfortable canteen look as if they were lifted from a hospitality project. [Photo: Sebastian S. Bjerkvik/courtesy Snøhetta] Solsrud says that the multifaceted approach Snøhetta could take—offering graphic design, wayfinding, technical design, as well as thoughtful architecture plans—allowed this project to have a through line. Namely, a focus on both transparency and employee well-being.

[Photo: Sebastian S. Bjerkvik/courtesy Snøhetta] The colors on the project reflect the natural surroundings and the imperatives of orderly operation at a large manufacturing site. On the sturdy exterior, panels of glossy royal blue, ochre yellow, and rich brown, which reflect the coastal landscape, are broken up with large glass windows, to better let in light during the changing seasons in the North Arctic. Etched patterns in the glass even mimic the scale patterns found on the fish in the building and the harbor. “In Scandinavia, we have a kind of a weird relationship with the light,” says Solsrud, “Part of the year is very dark, and part of it is very light, and the further north you get, the more contrast you have.” That’s why a colorful, light-filled interior was so important. Inside, blues, yellows, and reds demarcate different workspaces, and an elevated canteen design offers a much more hospitable setting than a standard break room. A flow between rooms creates separation between different parts of the production process and break rooms; Solsrud says that in some ways, it’s no different than the way the firm approaches something like a museum and its flow of patrons through different galleries.