Afrofuturism is thriving in Philly. Here are 5 artists you need to know

From the creation of the Liberty Bell in the 1750s to the world-famous Philadelphia Sound soul music of the 1960s and ’70s, artistic innovation has long been a staple in Philly history. Today, the city’s thriving Afrofuturist scene is continuing this legacy.

“Call it the power of the subconscious or the predominance of soul culture gone cyber pop,” Womack writes, “but this dance through time travel that Afrofuturists lived for is as much about soul retrieval as it is about jettisoning into the far-off future.” As an Afrocentric scholar, professor of African American studies, hip-hop artist and scholar of Afrofuturism, I get to see the city’s growing Afrofuturist movement firsthand. I have been inspired by Afrofuturist writers and scholars from sci-fi novelist Octavia Butler to fellow Africology professors at Temple University Reynaldo Anderson and Molefi Kete Asante. Here are five local Philly artists whose innovative aesthetics and ideas are contributing to the still-emerging field of Afrofuturistic art.

Mikel Elam Though he’s a New York transplant, figure painter and Afrofuturist visual artist Mikel Elam has become an asset to the Afrofuturist art scene in Philadelphia. “I have a special interest in Africa (which is) considered by many anthropologists to be the origin of all life,” he explains. “In many ways, science, spirituality and art are essential to our cultural and mental development. They are more compatible than we might think.” Bliss Consciousness by Mikel Elam depicts the artist’s meditation practice and belief that the keys to universal connection come from within. [Image: Mikel Elam/CC BY-NC-SA] In his pieces, Elam often incorporates cultural masks he’s collected from his world travels, as well as shiny metal keys. His work on display at Philadelphia International Airport combines both. The keys are positioned to reflect the flow of people in transit – sometimes they move in harmony and other times in opposite directions. Unapologetically optimistic, Elam also surrounds the heads with keys to suggest halos or auras.

