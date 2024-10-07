BY Kristin Hege4 minute read

As an agency owner, I understand that many executives already have their minds made up about PR—particularly if they’ve had past bad experiences. However, executive buy-in is non-negotiable for a PR program to truly succeed; without it, even the best-laid PR plans will suffer.

Here’s why securing that buy-in is crucial and how to make it happen. INSTANT CREDIBILITY Executives—especially those at the helm, such as CEOs and CTOs—have serious clout. Because of their influence across the organization, their involvement in PR isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s a game-changer. When top brass visibly supports PR initiatives, it tells everyone—employees, customers, investors, and the media—that the company is all in.

It’s the difference between a whisper and a shout. And to be honest, people in these roles are who journalists and reporters really want to talk to anyway. When we are pitching a story, they want to hear it from the horse’s mouth. We get it, though. Sometimes, the Chief Sales Officer or the CMO is better suited to discuss a particular topic. It’s important to recognize that reporters might interpret such an offer differently than you intend it. For example, when a reporter hears, “Speak to our head of marketing,” they often perceive it as, “We’re trying to push our product only, but we’ll disguise it until you agree to the interview.”

This is why it’s important to find the right moments for CEOs to step up. While there are times when others can handle an interview, the hard truth is that the person we present as the resource can make all the difference in landing that opportunity in the first place. YOUR PR NEEDS A GPS While we love to be trusted by our clients, PR shouldn’t be off doing its own thing with no cross-functional collaboration or accountability. It needs to be in lockstep with the company’s overarching goals. Executive buy-in guarantees that PR strategies aren’t just shiny distractions, but are rooted in the company’s mission.

We rarely get insight into town halls or SKOs, so we need to be informed, too! Even a quarterly meeting with an exec or two will ensure that we’re all on the same page. THE ALMIGHTY DOLLAR Let’s get real: PR initiatives need funding, time, and talent. Without executive buy-in, good luck to any team trying to meet your goals and expectations. Executives who understand the value of PR will open the purse strings and allocate the necessary resources. This includes not only financial backing, but also dedicating senior leaders’ time to be the faces and voices of PR efforts.

This does get tricky–and is honestly where I struggle as an agency owner the most. It’s hard to go into any relationship when the other person is thinking, “I have my doubts, but let’s see how it goes.” I’m just competitive enough to give the business response equivalent to: “Hold my beer.” But it shouldn’t have to be this way. PR teams spend the first 60-90 days shaking off unearned reputations from clients’ prior bad PR experiences, and this mentality doesn’t help our direct reports, either. We often answer to CMOs and, when their executive team has this mindset, they’re often put between a rock and a hard place. They know what it takes to get the PR engine working, but their hands are tied in terms of time and budget. Still, they’re told to “make it work.” THOUGHT LEADERSHIP IS YOUR PUBLIC IDENTITY

Executives have the industry insight and expertise that can position them—and by extension, the company—as leaders. Their active participation in PR activities such as writing articles, speaking at events, or engaging with the media enhances their personal brand and elevates the company’s profile. It’s a win-win until they stop playing, which usually happens because of two reasons: lack of dedicated time or perfectionism. When thought leadership is done properly, it takes time. As the relationship between the executive and the writer gets stronger, the time shortens. It’s important to set expectations with executives early, so they’re aware that becoming a thought leader takes commitment. It doesn’t always feel natural at first, but it can bring enormous value to you and your company. The reality is that the company alone isn’t always enough to land an interview or get media coverage. Ideally, execs need to have a following and strong beliefs and opinions about their areas of expertise. Podcast hosts and editors of publications vet both the executive and the leadership of the company to make sure you’re bringing something valuable to their publication’s audience. If they can’t gauge what you will bring to the table aside from your product, chances are they’ll choose another source or guest on which they can bet.

HOW TO SECURE EXECUTIVE BUY-IN (WITHOUT BEGGING) Executives speak the language of numbers. To get their buy-in, PR teams must present data and case studies that show the tangible benefits of PR. Metrics like media impressions, social media engagement, and lead generation provide concrete proof that PR isn’t just fluff—it’s a strategic investment. But it goes beyond the usual suspects. Execs need to know the unique areas to which we add value, including: