Many CEOs still believe there’s a predictive playbook for sales, a proven numbers game that simply needs to be executed. And frankly, for a good decade, there was—a perfect storm at the intersection of new digital channels and flush budgets that were convenient, exciting, and most importantly, uncrowded.

But now, in the age of efficient growth, activity-driven strategies alone simply don’t translate into success. The reality is that interruptive sales strategies no longer work well. This doesn’t mean that salespeople should completely give up. Here’s what success looks like today: IDENTIFYING GENUINE BUYERS

One reason many executives still focus on outbound activity is that it’s easy to quantify. Increasing numbers seem to indicate progress, which makes everyone feel good. But this metric doesn’t mean anything. The results can be misleading, especially when you pair outbound efforts with a great product. People are often interested in seeing something new or exciting despite not being in a position to enter a buying cycle, so you often see an influx of meetings and demos—and still no sales. A dangerous false positive. The point being: You have to engage buyers who have an acute pain that your product can solve and are also capable of entering an active buying cycle. If they’ve identified that they have pain and you can solve it, that’s a recipe for a high-probability win.

All good salespeople know this, and it’s why I lovingly refer to them as “lazy.” Rather than spinning their wheels and churning out mounds of activity, these “lazy” reps spend a good amount of time going out and speaking to existing customers and partners. They might seem like they’re not engaging in any sales activity at first, but in fact, it’s just the opposite. By laying a strong foundation before ever picking up the phone, they can ensure that their company’s ideal customer profile (ICP) is solid and can be backed up by customer stories. If the ICP isn’t defensible, they’ll know that early, too. They’ll be able to conduct more research and help hone in on a better segment. This flies in the face of what many anxious CEOs want. From day one, they want to see a flurry of movement and calls. Who are you prospecting into? What’s your account list? How many people did you call today? But this isn’t the way to success.

THE EFFICIENCY OF RELATIONSHIP BUILDING As your sales team attempts to capture buyer interest, they need to identify organizations already aware of their own pain. Since many organizations are looking to save on time and budget, they need a shortcut to get in front of these buyers. This means finding prospects who are actively in a buying cycle or experiencing pain to such a great extent that they can be moved to purchase a solution even if they’re not actively shopping. From there, a smart account executive can partner with the organizations your customer trusts as a means of gaining access to more customers. The best sales reps understand that ‘partnerships’ don’t simply stop at the top, they thrive in the field, with the individuals directly managing customer relationships. This approach requires time, effort, and some budget allocation to strengthen relationships and earn trust.

This is the heart of a “lazy sales rep”; they’re not lazy at all. They’re just incredibly efficient, emphasizing the value of strategic engagement over volume of calls and emails. ALIGNING WITH MARKETING TO CREATE VALUE Events can be a powerful piece of this puzzle, especially in identifying the places where your ICP is congregating. Where are they going to share information and best practices? Where do they look to solve their problems? Big industry events can be great, but so can smaller, bespoke, peer-focused events.

Think about what you can do to bring your ICP into a smaller setting, a one-to-10 type situation. This should be an environment in which they’re going to open up and share. Ensure the room is filled with their peers, a good mix of those who have solved a similar problem (i.e., your customers), and those who are looking to solve it. Working with marketing to personalize these experiences based on what you already know about the prospects, and then afterward to tailor messaging based on what you learned, will be immensely powerful. In fact, one of the most powerful plays to run is connecting attendees not only with your solution, based upon their needs, but also the solutions of others. Now you’ve become a trusted advisor who genuinely connects problems with solutions. HIRING FOR THIS UNCOMMON TRAIT

So, how do you find salespeople who are informed and confident enough to withstand the pressure (and even temptation) to churn out “activity” and instead take the slower, more powerful, strategic, and sustainable route? During the hiring process, look for reps who prioritize relationships and consultative selling. Look for detailed stories where this has been employed and the results it garnered. They should be well aware that the outdated playbook focusing on numbers alone is ineffective. Make sure they can talk with you about informed selling, and emphasize discovery and genuine assistance. Only then will they lead your company on the path to success.