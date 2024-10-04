BY Kate Williams4 minute read

The year is 2017. Nations around the globe gathered to discuss the impacts of the climate crisis at COP23. Twelve-year-old Timoci Naulusala stood confidently in front of the microphone and addressed the crowd as the conference opened.

He shared the devastation he faced walking through his community in Fiji after Tropical Cyclone Winston tore through it, taking lives, devastating crops, and uprooting families. He spoke of the stark impacts of the climate crisis, and the sadness he felt as he tried to catch fish to feed his family, a task that was once much easier. Timoci captivated global leaders and citizens—and depicted a harsh reality while offering hope for the future, setting the scene for COP23 to open with future generations in mind. In the summer of 2023, 16 young activists ages 6-22 appeared in the Montana court to sue the state—arguing that policies made by the Montana government were contributing to climate change and violating their rights to a healthy environment.

Rikki Held shared her experiences growing up on her family’s ranch and watching the rivers dry up and the wildfires burn their fields. Sariel Sandoval, a member of the Bitterroot Salish, Upper Pend d’Oreille, and Diné Indigenous tribes, shared how drought made collecting traditional foods and medicines difficult. These young activists shared their concerns, devastations, and connections to the land and its future. Eight weeks later, the court ruled in their favor. I could share many more stories of youth activists, as they have been some of the most powerful and influential voices in movements around the globe in recent years. Youth activists often elicit strong feelings—and results. They are also often overlooked.

Why do young people have the double-edged effect of either drawing strong attention or struggling to get noticed? As leaders, how can we best listen to them and harness their voices to build a better future? THE IMPACT OF YOUNG PEOPLE Any leader can and should learn from young people. Their voices make us stronger and expose us to truths we may otherwise fail to see or understand.

As the CEO of the global environmental nonprofit 1% for the Planet, I have seen how young people can influence both global movements and smaller-scale missions. Though they all have different stories and backgrounds, they share a common thread: an unapologetic and bold demand for a better future, and a keen vantage point at the front end of long lives ahead. I have also seen that it’s really important not to generalize or homogenize the diverse experiences of young people. It’s critical to value each unique voice and perspective, while also recognizing the foundational importance of intentional youth inclusion. When we see someone like Timoci Naulusala take the stage, we can’t help but feel a wave of emotions. Children and youth bring out compassionate humanity and show the reach of issues like the climate crisis—and the lack of justice in who it impacts.

But it is at our peril to stop at the emotional response; quite often these young activists are bringing forward data, knowledge, and skills we would otherwise lack. We have the opportunity to become both more compassionately engaged and more knowledgeably focused through the contribution of youth voices. And the courageous urgency that often amplifies the voices of youth activists calls us to action and out of complacency. HARNESSING YOUTH WISDOM We have youth activists to thank for some of the most significant, historic climate victories. We watched Greta Thunberg deliver some of our generation’s most iconic messages about the urgency of the climate crisis. We saw Isra Hirsi, co-founder of the U.S. Youth Climate Strike, coordinate hundreds of student-led marches around the country.

You can find youth voices wherever you are—and it is the responsibility of people in power to amplify them and provide the platform for them to be heard. As leaders, we owe it to future generations to listen and take action. Leadership is built on the crucible of experience and wisdom, and it can be enhanced by listening to a multitude of perspectives. Seeking out the voices of young people—through internships, partnerships, and more—helps us all. As a global network of planet-conscious brands, 1% for the Planet members are always looking for ways to drive change through their business. Each year, we prioritize sharing the voices of youth leaders with and within our network, finding ways to connect purpose-driven brands with projects and stories from activists around the world.

These opportunities are critical enablers for any brand. Without considering youth voices, brands cannot make informed decisions regarding their futures—or the futures of people and the planet. BRINGING YOUTH VOICES FORWARD Seeking out and uplifting the voices of young people starts by creating open communication channels and actively soliciting feedback from younger employees. Our members have done this through surveys, focus groups, and even informal meetings. The key is to listen and actively incorporate ideas into decision-making processes.

Mentorship opportunities are another way to bring youth voices into an organization’s strategy. This is a great learning opportunity for younger employees, but it’s also remarkable what leaders can learn from junior colleagues. These cross-generational collaborations provide an intimate and powerful way to share knowledge, solve problems, and jointly move an organization forward. BUILDING A BETTER FUTURE Integrating the voices of young people is one of the most essential steps in ensuring a thriving future. We have much to learn from upcoming generations, and leaders have an important responsibility to uplift these voices and build the stages for them to be heard loudly around the globe.