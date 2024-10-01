Why teachers like using GenAI for advice

Teachers can use generative AI in a variety of ways . They may use it to develop lesson plans and quizzes. Or they may rely on a generative AI tool, such as ChatGPT , for insight on how to teach a concept more effectively.

In our new research, only the teachers doing both of those things reported feeling that they were getting more done. They also told us that their teaching was more effective with artificial intelligence.

Over the course of the 2023-2024 school year, we followed 24 teachers at K-12 schools throughout the U.S. as they wrestled with whether and how to use generative AI for their work. We gave them a standard training session on generative AI in the fall of 2023. We then conducted multiple observations, interviews and surveys throughout the year.

We found that teachers felt more productive and effective with GenAI when they turned to it for advice. The standard methods to teach to state standards that work for one student, or in one school year, might not work as well in another. Teachers may get stuck and need to try a different approach. GenAI, it turns out, can be a source of ideas for those alternative approaches.