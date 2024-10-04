GenAI: The secret weapon for career advancement

BY Gretchen Goffe3 minute read

As the realm of artificial intelligence continues to evolve, generative AI (GenAI) is poised to revolutionize various industries. Understanding and leveraging GenAI is becoming increasingly important.

What does AI have to do with your career if you aren’t in IT, data, or other technical fields? Good question! Here’s why GenAI offers potential for your career progression, from the perspective of the CTO. THE GROWING SKILLS GAP One of the most pressing challenges facing organizations today is the widening skills gap. According to PwC’s recent article, ‘Upskilling the workforce: How can businesses leverage GenAI’s vast potential and efficiency?’ There are two primary areas of upskilling for organizations:

Advanced Training For Those Working On Major Initiatives: These initiatives offer significant revenue gains that justify investment, making them easier for CTOs to staff and resource. You don’t have to master advanced AI to offer value. Your CTO wants everyone to learn to answer the question, “Can AI help with this initiative?” That way you can flag projects that might be candidates. Foundational Knowledge Among Everyone: This is a more challenging area for your CTO, as it’s difficult to force from the top and they don’t want people running amok. Your CTO wants people to understand the fundamentals and experiment in safe zones, creating a more receptive culture for change. THE IMPORTANCE OF SELF-STARTERS While companies are making efforts to hire for specific GenAI roles like data analysts, self-starters are also needed to create foundational knowledge. Those who take the initiative to learn and experiment with GenAI tools will be better equipped to adapt to the changing landscape and seize emerging opportunities. By becoming a light that encourages others to learn about and try out GenAI, and by sharing what you’ve learned, you build influence beyond your direct team. This informal network of influence helps drive a culture of AI adoption within your organization and creates new relationships for you.

CULTIVATING A CULTURE OF LEARNING AND DOING Successful organizations recognize the importance of fostering a culture that encourages continuous learning and experimentation. They often offer learning, but many organizations are lagging in offering foundational training. Instead of waiting, show your initiative. NAVIGATING THE RISKS AND REWARDS

While GenAI offers immense potential, it’s essential to approach it with caution. Your CTO wants productivity gains but not risk. Understanding the limitations and risks associated with GenAI is crucial to avoid unintended consequences. You don’t want to release the company’s secret product launch date! By developing a framework for evaluating the suitability of GenAI applications, you can focus on personal productivity gains without creating risk. A THREE-TIERED FRAMEWORK A helpful mental model for understanding GenAI applications is a three-tiered framework: