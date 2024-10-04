GenAI: The secret weapon for career advancement

As the realm of artificial intelligence continues to evolve, generative AI (GenAI) is poised to revolutionize various industries. Understanding and leveraging GenAI is becoming increasingly important.
What does AI have to do with your career if you aren’t in IT, data, or other technical fields? Good question! Here’s why GenAI offers potential for your career progression, from the perspective of the CTO.
THE GROWING SKILLS GAP
One of the most pressing challenges facing organizations today is the widening skills gap. According to PwC’s recent article, ‘Upskilling the workforce: How can businesses leverage GenAI’s vast potential and efficiency?’ There are two primary areas of upskilling for organizations:
- Advanced Training For Those Working On Major Initiatives: These initiatives offer significant revenue gains that justify investment, making them easier for CTOs to staff and resource. You don’t have to master advanced AI to offer value. Your CTO wants everyone to learn to answer the question, “Can AI help with this initiative?” That way you can flag projects that might be candidates.
- Foundational Knowledge Among Everyone: This is a more challenging area for your CTO, as it’s difficult to force from the top and they don’t want people running amok. Your CTO wants people to understand the fundamentals and experiment in safe zones, creating a more receptive culture for change.
THE IMPORTANCE OF SELF-STARTERS
While companies are making efforts to hire for specific GenAI roles like data analysts, self-starters are also needed to create foundational knowledge. Those who take the initiative to learn and experiment with GenAI tools will be better equipped to adapt to the changing landscape and seize emerging opportunities.
By becoming a light that encourages others to learn about and try out GenAI, and by sharing what you’ve learned, you build influence beyond your direct team. This informal network of influence helps drive a culture of AI adoption within your organization and creates new relationships for you.
CULTIVATING A CULTURE OF LEARNING AND DOING
Successful organizations recognize the importance of fostering a culture that encourages continuous learning and experimentation. They often offer learning, but many organizations are lagging in offering foundational training. Instead of waiting, show your initiative.
NAVIGATING THE RISKS AND REWARDS
While GenAI offers immense potential, it’s essential to approach it with caution. Your CTO wants productivity gains but not risk. Understanding the limitations and risks associated with GenAI is crucial to avoid unintended consequences. You don’t want to release the company’s secret product launch date! By developing a framework for evaluating the suitability of GenAI applications, you can focus on personal productivity gains without creating risk.
A THREE-TIERED FRAMEWORK
A helpful mental model for understanding GenAI applications is a three-tiered framework:
- Green: These tasks offer personal productivity gains with non-sensitive content. Think of GenAI as your first draft writer, writing emails from your after-meeting notes or generating summaries. Use GenAI as a researcher to pull category information for your next project or ask it to poke holes in an idea that isn’t confidential, serving as a thought leader. The key for all of these is that you can tell if the answer is correct and you keep a human in the loop.
- Yellow: Workflow-involved, but content may be sensitive. This tier requires more careful consideration and may involve internal LLMs or closed systems. Examples include performance reviews or sensitive internal communications. Avoid tasks in this area or consult IT before working in this space for access to your company’s closed system.
- Red: Enterprise efforts, sensitive information, potential customer impact. This tier involves high-stakes applications that require careful evaluation and expert consultation. Examples include developing new products or services using GenAI. Your goal is to simply identify and understand how to spot these opportunities.
TAKING ACTION
Ready to shine? Here are some practical steps you can take:
- Take A Course: Enroll in a course or workshop to deepen your understanding of GenAI concepts and best practices. Learn more than how to write a prompt; pop the hood on AI and understand the basics, risks, what GenAI does well, and how to speak prompt.
- Connect With Others: Network with professionals who are also interested in GenAI to share insights and learn from each other.
- Begin Experimenting: Start exploring GenAI tools and experimenting with different applications. Even outside of work, you can experiment by having GenAI write bylaws for the homeowner association you formed or rewrite personal emails.
- Teach Others: Share your knowledge and expertise with colleagues or community members to contribute to the broader adoption of GenAI. Teaching cements and grows your own knowledge as a bonus.
By embracing GenAI and developing the necessary skills, you can position yourself for success and contribute to your organization’s adoption. Remember, the future is AI-powered, and those who are prepared to adapt will thrive.