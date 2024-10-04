BY Daniel Lee3 minute read

Businesses typically fall somewhere on the spectrum between transactional and relationship driven. In management consulting, relationships are paramount. Trust is the cornerstone of our work, vital for building and maintaining the strong relationships our success depends on.

Maintaining connections with clients, ensuring sustainable results, following up on long-term success, and fostering reciprocity and shared learning experiences all play a role in building and maintaining trust. PERSPECTIVES ON THE PILLARS OF TRUST Experts differ in how they identify the pillars of trust in business relationships.Authors Frances Frei and Anne Morriss define trust as relying on authenticity, logic, and empathy. Trust, they say, is established when people perceive you as genuine (authenticity), competent and judicious (logic), and caring (empathy). In The Power of Trust, authors Sandra Sucher and Shalene Gupta identify four core elements of trust: competence, motives, means, and impact.

Competence refers to a company’s ability to deliver products and services effectively through process excellence, technical know-how, and managerial acumen. Motives encompass a company’s intention to act in the best interests of all its stakeholders. Means pertains to the fairness with which a company treats people and conducts its business. Impact considers the overall effect of a company’s actions on others. These theories provide thought-provoking frameworks from which to build awareness of the source and role that trust plays in business relationships. At their core, they offer guidance for creating trust by highlighting those factors that are within our control. CRITICAL TRUST BUILDERS

Much like business strategies, theoretical foundations provide a critical first step. The implementation of those theories, however, is where the rubber meets the road. That stage requires practical, tactical action steps. In my experience, three actions consistently stand out as critical trust builders: Know when to say, “No.” Know when to say, “I don’t know.” Know what it means to stand behind your principles. Stick To Core Competencies: Know When To Say, “No”

The willingness of an organization to commit to its core strengths is critical to the integrity and longevity of a business. This sometimes means turning down contracts that fall outside these core competencies. In industries with clearly defined credentials, licenses, and designations, the line may be quite clear. But consulting is inherently about problem-solving. In these types of industries, leaders must maintain heightened self and organizational awareness. As an organization and as individuals, understanding your strengths and limitations is crucial. There is often a clear distinction between what you are capable of doing and what you excel at. Delivering outcomes that are merely satisfactory to a client who has seen you deliver exceptional results can dampen trust and weaken relationships. It’s like ending a culinary masterpiece with a simple vanilla wafer. Don’t Try To Have All The Answers: Know When To Say, “I Don’t Know”

Successful consultants have a talent for not only asking questions, but asking the right questions and assimilating the information they gather into solutions that elevate the performance and profit of the business. We work to identify key inquiries and translate gathered insights into actionable strategies. But this begins with the humility to recognize that we don’t know everything and a recognition that we can benefit from the knowledge and perspective of others. Like saying “no,” being comfortable with and skilled at asking questions is a learned behavior—one that must be practiced. Show, Don’t Tell: Know What It Means To Stand Behind Your Principles