Redefining work with AI agents: The next frontier in digital transformation

BY Akhil Sahai4 minute read

The terms “digital workers,” “digital agents,” and “AI agents” have frequently been used interchangeably in industry discussions, especially with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, generative AI, and automation. While artificial general intelligence (AGI)—where machines learn and think like humans—is at least a few decades away, the terms above reflect the growing reality that technology is reshaping how businesses operate today.

The distinctions between them may be subtle, but the overarching goal remains consistent: to leverage AI, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA)/workflows, and data analytics to automate complex business functions traditionally managed by humans. WHAT IS AN AI AGENT, AND HOW READY ARE WE? AI agents are digital entities designed to emulate human workers by automating various tasks while allowing humans to collaborate and maintain overall control. As Forrester describes, AI agents are “a combination of [intelligent automation] IA building blocks, such as conversational intelligence and [robotic process automation] RPA, that work alongside employees. They understand human intent, respond to questions, and take action on the human’s behalf, leaving humans with control, authority, and an enhanced experience.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

A McKinsey report states that “about half of the activities (not jobs) carried out by workers could be automated.” AI agents are likely to play a vital role in this automation of activities. In a recent survey from consultant Capgemini, most 1,100 tech executives (82%) indicated that they plan to integrate AI-based agents across their organizations within the next three years. Seventy-one percent believed that AI agents would help them focus on more value-added activities, and 64% thought that the potential of AI agents to improve productivity outweighed its risks. BOTS VS. AI AGENTS: WHAT SETS THEM APART? While bots have existed for years, often automating simple, repetitive tasks, AI agents represent a significant leap forward. Bots are typically task-centric, designed to execute predefined commands and scripts. Their functionality is limited to routine operations, such as sending notifications, scraping data from websites, or processing standard requests. Due to their limited capabilities, bots do not require complex customization or the ability to adapt to new situations.

In contrast, AI agents function as virtual employees. They can handle entire workflows, such as the end-to-end processing of invoices. These digital workers are pre-built, downloadable personas that combine software robots with transactional, conversational, cognitive, and analytical capabilities. Unlike traditional bots, AI agents can make decisions about follow-up actions, interact with humans, and even collaborate on tasks. They can process natural language, adapt to various business needs, and scale their operations as required, making them invaluable in handling accounts payables and receivables, insurance claims processing, customer service, IT service management, etc. THE CHALLENGES OF IMPLEMENTING AI AGENTS

Despite their potential, implementing AI agents within a business setting is not without challenges. Some of the barriers to success include: Handling Unstructured Data: To make them particularly robust and effective, it is critical that AI agents process unstructured data along with semi-structured and structured data sources of all kinds without intervention.

To make them particularly robust and effective, it is critical that AI agents process unstructured data along with semi-structured and structured data sources of all kinds without intervention. Managing And Tracking AI Agents: As multiple AI agents are deployed inside an enterprise, tracking, monitoring, and managing them will present a new set of challenges.

As multiple AI agents are deployed inside an enterprise, tracking, monitoring, and managing them will present a new set of challenges. Scaling Issues: AI agents must be designed to be configurable and adaptable so that scaling their operations dynamically across an organization can be manageable.

AI agents must be designed to be configurable and adaptable so that scaling their operations dynamically across an organization can be manageable. Lack Of Human Intuition: While AI agents can handle customer requests and answer questions, they need more of the intuition and creativity that human employees bring, which may lead to customer frustration.

While AI agents can handle customer requests and answer questions, they need more of the intuition and creativity that human employees bring, which may lead to customer frustration. Psychological Barriers To Adoption: The introduction of AI agents may be met with resistance from existing employees who fear job displacement or are uncomfortable working alongside AI agents. OPERATIONALIZING AI AGENTS: BEST PRACTICES To effectively operationalize AI agents within a business, organizations should consider the following steps:

advertisement

1. Identify Suitable Processes Start by identifying processes that are well-suited for automation. This will guide the selection of appropriate software and the setup of AI agents. Initially, focus on simpler tasks, such as intelligent data capture or essential data reconciliation or validation, and gradually introduce more complexity. 2. Employee Input

Engage with employees who will be working with AI agents to understand their most time-consuming automatable tasks and identify use cases that align with organizational objectives. The goal is to enhance employee efficiency and experience by offloading routine tasks to AI agents. 3. Train AI Agents While identifying the vendor to work with, it’s essential to determine that the “AI” powering AI agents is cutting-edge and does what it claims to. Once the AI agent software is selected, training AI agents to run the system and set the timing for each task is crucial. These agents should be instructed to identify and flag exceptions, routing more complex cases to human workers and allowing humans to focus on higher-value activities.

4. Evaluation And Comparison Managers should evaluate the impact of AI agents on team or departmental ROI, similar to tracking employee performance. Tracking human employee perception and satisfaction while working alongside AI agents is vital. This data will provide a point of comparison and help measure the effectiveness and barriers to the adoption of the digital workforce. EMBRACING THE FUTURE OF WORK