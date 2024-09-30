Can we all focus on the data behind the magic?

BY Ayman Sayed4 minute read

Under the umbrella of artificial intelligence (AI), the saying of “garbage in, garbage out” rings true. Without high-quality data, even the most advanced AI systems will hiccup and produce inaccurate, biased, or meaningless outcomes.

While AI is making what was once unreachable very much possible at almost lightning speeds, it remains infinitely bound to the data it consumes. This is why data deserves our unending attention. We cannot be complacent with it, nor grow tired of it. AI HINGES ON DATA, AND DATA HINGES ON…A LOT At its core, AI is about making sense of vast amounts of data to derive insights, automate processes, and make predictions. In a sense, it is almost magical, but for now, machine learning (ML) models, trained on data to recognize patterns and make decisions, are the backbone of AI. And the efficacy of these models hinges on the quality, diversity, and volume of the data they are fed.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While having large datasets is beneficial, the quality of data is paramount. Clean, accurate, and relevant data ensures that AI models can learn effectively and make reliable predictions. Poor-quality data, on the other hand, can lead to erroneous conclusions and decisions. Diverse datasets that accurately represent the target population are crucial for developing unbiased AI systems. Bias in data can perpetuate and even amplify societal biases, leading to unfair and potentially harmful outcomes. For example, if a bank predominantly provides loans to customers from higher socioeconomic backgrounds, an AI model that trains on that data will do the same thing, denying loans to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Regular audits and reviews of AI systems can help identify areas where implementing ethical guidelines for AI development and deployment could mitigate bias and ensure fairness.

Large volumes of data are critical to AI systems because they facilitate learning of complex patterns, reduce bias, and enable the delivery of personalized solutions. Amid the lightning speed of today’s digital world, the relevance of data can diminish quickly, so datasets must remain up to date to ensure accurate and effective AI-driven predictions and insights. This requires a healthy infrastructure. In the retail industry, for instance, real-time or near real-time data is critical. When products are purchased in-store or online, that data must be captured instantly so the current product inventory is up to date, and customers aren’t waiting on items that never were in stock or trying to buy something in the store that was sold online only. IT’S MORE ABOUT DATA WRANGLING IN THE BEGINNING

advertisement

It’s not uncommon to see data scattered across various departments and systems within an organization. These silos can impede the utilization of data and hinder AI initiatives. Businesses can solve this by implementing data integration tools and platforms that facilitate seamless data flow and accessibility. Inconsistent, incomplete, and inaccurate data can compromise the integrity of AI models. Ensuring data quality through robust validation and cleaning processes is a continual challenge. One example of poor-quality data is something as mundane as different date formats. Whether it is 01/10/2024 or October 1, 2024, this type of inconsistency can lead to significant data analysis errors. Data protection regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and upcoming Digital Operational Resiliency Act (DORA), just to name a few, hold organizations accountable for their handling of personally identifiable information (PII) and overall data privacy and compliance. Ensuring that data collection, retention, and usage practices adhere to these regulations is critical.

While people like to build the plane and fly it too, you’ll need the necessary data governance framework first—defining data standards, policies, and procedures, as well as assigning roles and responsibilities for data management. Resources can be found with the MITRE Corporation, Data Governance Institute, the EDM Council, and Gartner. Organizations need scalable solutions to store, process, and analyze data efficiently. Modernizing data infrastructure to handle the scale and complexity of big data is crucial. That infrastructure can span from on-premises to cloud to a hybrid of both and must factor in compute power, security, and recovery considerations. People are an important part of the data equation, too, and organizations should be cultivating a culture that values data and understands the power of data-driven decision-making. Gauge your teams’ readiness and willingness to embrace a data-driven culture, and foster its adoption with training that explores the benefits of data literacy, data sharing, and incorporating data analytics into everyday business processes.