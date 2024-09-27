How to help Hurricane Helene victims: 4 things you can do right now as the powerful storm batters Florida and the Southeast

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Last night, Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida. The Category 4 hurricane was the most powerful hurricane to ever hit the Big Bend areas of the state. Hurricane Helene made landfall just after 11 p.m. in Florida before moving up to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Reuters is reporting that at least four people have died with more than three million homes left without power. This is in addition to areas of Florida being swamped with up to 10 feet of seawater. It is likely that it will still be days before we know the final toll Hurricane Helene has had on life, property, and livelihoods, but the good news is if you want to start helping victims of the hurricane, you can begin now. Here’s how: American Red Cross The American Red Cross has a page on its website dedicated to accepting monetary donations for those affected by Hurricane Helene. You can choose to make a fixed one-time donation in any amount from $10 or more.

Donations can be made via credit card, Apple Pay, or PayPal. Funds will go to help those people affected by the hurricane. The Florida Disaster Fund The State of Florida has a private disaster fund called the Florida Disaster Fund, which helps Florida residents recover from natural disasters. The Florida Disaster Fund accepts online donations in the amount of $10 or more. You can pay via debit or credit card. The Florida Disaster Fund also offers a PayPal fundraiser page where you can donate. Finally, the fund also accepts donations via check. Checks can be mailed to: Volunteer Florida Foundation, Attn: Florida Disaster Fund, 1545 Raymond Diehl Road, Suite 250, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Salvation Army The Salvation Army has a dedicated page set up to accept donations for Hurricane Helene relief. Donations can be made in any amount, and they can also be made in currencies other than USD. The Salvation Army’s relief fund page also has a tool that lets you see if your employer will match your donation. Your donation can be paid via bank accounts, credit card, Apple Pay, or PayPal. United Way of Florida The United Way of Florida accepts donations to help with relief from disasters that hit the state. You can make a donation in any amount and choose whether you want it to be a onetime donation or a monthly or annual one. The United Way of Florida also accepts donations by check, which you can find the details for here.