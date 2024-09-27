Why X suspended journalist Ken Klippenstein for sharing a hacked document on JD Vance

Journalist Ken Klippenstein was deemed by X to have crossed a line when he shared a link to a dossier about Ohio Sen. JD Vance. That has resulted in a ban from the social media platform, and prompted questions over company owner Elon Musk’s supposed neutrality over when and how he intervenes over questionable content.

The dossier, which Klippenstein published on Substack and linked to via his X account, reportedly came from a hack of the Trump campaign believed to have been launched by Iran, and contains details the campaign supposedly checked while vetting Vance prior to his selection as vice presidential nominee.

The document includes information about Vance, including his personal address and part of his Social Security number. That data is what X took issue with, according to a company spokesperson.

“Ken Klippenstein was temporarily suspended for violating our rules on posting unredacted private personal information, specifically Sen. Vance’s physical addresses and the majority of his Social Security number,” the spokesperson tells Fast Company. The X spokesperson declined to clarify on the timeline of the ban, and Klippenstein himself did not respond to a request for comment.