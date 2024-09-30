Tackling user experience design in fintech

BY Jiri Hradil4 minute read

If you have a digital presence online, then you have approximately 50 milliseconds before a potential customer formulates an opinion about your website. Arguably one of the most important decisions when designing your digital footprint is the user experience (UX). A turnkey UX design performs best by prioritizing simplicity and usability, allowing users to perform tasks effortlessly.

Steve Jobs once said, “It takes a lot of hard work to make something look simple,” and approaching UX design with that principle in mind is a good rule of thumb. The complex functionalities should be in the background, and the customer should experience streamlined navigation and an instinctive user experience. One example that comes to mind is Reddit’s original design, which effectively provided a clean, straightforward interface where users could easily navigate and interact with content. The design focused on core features without clutter, ensuring that users could access what they needed without unnecessary distractions. This minimalist approach highlights that excellent UX design involves removing complexity to create an intuitive and efficient user experience. To create a positive user experience digitally—from the design of your site to the functionality throughout—focus on delivering a streamlined, user-friendly solution that meets user needs quickly and efficiently. Avoid overcomplicating the design with flashy features that might detract from usability. Instead, aim to provide a product that allows users to accomplish their tasks effortlessly, minimizing the time they need to spend on your site. By ensuring that users can achieve their goals with minimal effort and time, you enhance their overall experience and satisfaction.

From my perspective, one of the biggest mistakes companies can make is to be different. If you design something completely new, customers may not know how to use it. In this case, designing based on features and functions that are part of digital platforms customers interact with every day will help them intuitively know how to use your site. BUT FINTECH IS COMPLEX As designers and programmers, our goal is to transform intricate systems into simple, intuitive interfaces. By focusing on minimalism and clarity, we can distill complex processes into user-friendly experiences.

While adding features and flashy icons might feel like you’re giving your customer more, these extras only increase the potential for errors. A well-designed UX can effectively manage and present these elements without overwhelming the user. Our role as designers and programmers is to make the complex simple. To do this, you need to take a pyramid approach. Your design should be built from the bottom up. The top of the pyramid is what the customer sees and what they will ultimately interact with. The bottom of the pyramid is complex and “behind the scenes.” PERSONALIZATION AND CUSTOMIZATION

Personalization can be challenging for fintech products due to the complexity and potential issues it introduces. Customization, while appealing, can complicate the user experience by creating inconsistencies across different systems. At Invoice Home, we offer some level of personalization, such as themes and colors, to cater to individual preferences without overwhelming users. However, extensive customization options for each customer could lead to additional complications. As we touched on, maintaining a standard approach with familiar features that customers are accustomed to across other digital properties will provide a more seamless experience. In short, your goal should be to deliver a straightforward user-friendly solution that meets your customers’ needs quickly and efficiently. Give the customer what they need to get the job done, and move on to other things in their day.

USING AI TO CREATE A BETTER EXPERIENCE It seems every company is talking about how they are leveraging AI. AI this and AI that. But AI is a bubble, and the only way to utilize AI effectively in creating a better experience is to utilize feedback and inputs from customers to adapt your digital offering. It’s true, AI can significantly enhance the user experience for fintech products and services by acting as a highly efficient assistant. It can quickly search databases and provide responses based on learned patterns, which improves the speed and relevance of interactions. AI’s ability to learn from its own mistakes also helps refine its accuracy over time.

However, it’s crucial to ensure that AI-generation responses are verified to maintain reliability. While AI can offer valuable insights and support, users must know how to effectively interact with it to fully benefit from its capabilities. If you keep in mind that implementing AI to help with UX is a way to work quicker while still employing human oversight, you won’t get sucked up in the AI hype and will view it as a tool to help you continue to evolve. K.I.S.S. In closing, one of the biggest UX design mistakes for fintech products is overcomplicating the experience. When a product is difficult to navigate, or you overcomplicate things by veering too far from known experiences and introducing entirely new concepts, you ultimately confuse your customer. Simplify the experience by refining existing solutions and making site navigation intuitive and easy to use.