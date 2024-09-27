BY Yasmin Gagne2 minute read

WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani is leaving the company after two and a half years. During that time, the company has radically altered its business model to stay competitive in the Ozempic era.

Board member Tara Comonte will step in as interim CEO. Comonte previously served as the president and CFO of burger chain Shake Shack and TMRW Life Sciences, a biotechnology company helping women through the process of getting in-vitro fertilization. “The courageous transformation of WeightWatchers from a retail weight loss company to a digital weight health company has been the proudest achievement of my career,” Sistani wrote on Instagram. Sistani, who previously worked at Tumblr and cofounded social media app Houseparty, joined the company in 2022 when it was wrestling with how to create robust digital communities in a Zoom-driven world and compete with digitally native upstarts like Noom.

But the same month she joined, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared the first shortage of a drug that it had approved just a year prior: Wegovy, the semaglutide GLP-1 weight-loss medication made by Novo Nordisk. By the end of 2023, Novo Nordisk achieved more than $18 billion in annual sales of Ozempic and Wegovy, while sales of Eli Lilly’s rival GLP-1 drug, Mounjaro, surpassed $5 billion. GLP-1 sales are expected to hit $133 billion worldwide by 2030, according to MarketWatch. Declining revenue and a telehealth pivot Later that year, Sistani oversaw the acquisition of telehealth company Sequence, which prescribes weight-loss drugs, including GLP-1s, for $132 million. Sequence was integrated in the company as a new offering, WeightWatchers Clinic, which cost $99 a month. Clinic patients would also have to pay for the cost of their medication, which is often not covered by insurance and can cost as much as $1,000 a month. It remains to be seen whether WeightWatchers’ telehealth offerings will change the course of the company, but the past few years have been difficult. The company ended 2023 with annual revenue of $890 million, down 50% from its 2018 peak.