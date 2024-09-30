What really motivates us is not what you think

BY Adrian Kelly3 minute read

We sometimes look at motivation backwards: We assume there must be an outcome or reward in order to get ourselves or others motivated to act. This is not what science shows us.

One of the key experiments demonstrating the natural motivation of primates to solve problems was conducted by Harry F. Harlow in 1949. In his experiment, Harlow presented eight rhesus monkeys with a mechanical problem-solving task involving pulling out a vertical pin, undoing a hook, and unhinging a cover. Remarkably, without any external incentives such as food, water, or specific instructions, the monkeys not only engaged with the task but also performed exceptionally well. All eight monkeys completed the challenge within two weeks, and two-thirds did so in under 60 seconds. Intrigued by these results, Harlow’s team introduced an external motivator in a second trial, offering raisins as a reward for successfully completing the task. Contrary to expectations, this extrinsic motivation did not enhance performance. Instead, it resulted in more errors and less frequent problem-solving by the monkeys. Rather than aiding their performance, the food reward seemed to become a distraction. Understanding motivation These findings were pivotal in shifting the understanding of motivation. Previously, motivation was largely understood in terms of biological needs (such as hunger or thirst) and external rewards or punishments. Harlow’s experiment, however, indicated that neither biological needs nor external rewards were the primary drivers of the monkeys’ behavior. This led Harlow to propose a new theory of human behavior centered on intrinsic reward.

He suggested that the motivation for problem-solving was organically derived from an inherent interest in the task itself, independent of biological needs or external incentives. In many ways, this can simply be understood and observed by watching any toddler play and learn. We all have a natural motivation fueled by the activity that we’re interested in. Understanding this reframes the challenge. It’s not about becoming motivated; it’s about avoiding becoming demotivated.

Theory of self-determination Psychologists Edward L. Deci and Richard M. Ryan have extensively researched this topic. Their self-determination theory emphasizes the importance of intrinsic motivation and its role in fostering autonomy. Both intrinsic and extrinsic motivations are important, it seems; however, intrinsic motivation often leads to deeper, more enduring effort and effectiveness. As mentors, coaches, and parents, the learning here is that there’s a natural motivation among those we guide. Our job, perhaps, becomes more about empowerment, creating space, and avoiding demotivation. In Daniel Pink’s fascinating book Drive, the theory of motivation particularly focuses on the three Ts: time, task, and team, and is a revolutionary approach to understanding what drives us in the workplace. Pink argues that when individuals have control over their time, they can work when they feel most productive and creative.

Control over the task allows people to engage in work that they find meaningful and challenging, fostering a sense of purpose and mastery. Finally, having a say in choosing their team empowers individuals to collaborate with those who inspire and complement their skills. This autonomy in the three Ts creates an environment where motivation can thrive, leading to higher satisfaction and productivity. Rediscover your motivation There’s an important lesson for us all here in terms of how we can rediscover our own motivation in the things we love doing by recognizing and creating the necessary space. Extrinsic rewards in life (such as an anticipated cash bonus for work completed) tend to be short-lived but are useful tools in kick-starting us into action. They come with the caveat of potentially impeding intrinsic motivation if used incorrectly (for example, arbitrarily withdrawn or reduced). For powerful long-term motivation, intrinsic motivators are much more potent (such as focusing on the inherent enjoyment of the task at hand, coupled perhaps with unexpected praise or acknowledgment of a job well done). They tap into our inherent tendency to seek out novelty and challenge in an organic, natural way.