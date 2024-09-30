BY Kwasi Asare4 minute read

The reality of the digital age is that it demands adaptation, innovation, and constant learning; industries that fall behind face becoming obsolete. One leading solution is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to innovate and stay ahead of the curve. By leveraging AI, businesses can streamline operations, cut costs, and add value for customers. This modernization is vital for maintaining a competitive edge in a digital world.

As the founder of The Feedia Agency, focused on marketing and business development strategy and execution, we use AI daily to help with copywriting, targeting potential customers for our clients across advertising platforms, and creating engagement across social media platforms. AI has helped us to save money and increase efficiency across campaigns both online and offline. Here are three ways AI is modernizing outdated industries: 1. PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER INTERACTIONS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

Few benefits of AI match its ability to enhance customer service and sales interactions. In every competitive market, customer satisfaction is crucial for success, and AI offers powerful tools to personalize and improve the customer experience. By analyzing vast amounts of customer data, AI can identify patterns and preferences, allowing businesses to tailor their interactions to meet individual needs. AI-powered customer lifecycle management platforms are at the forefront of this transformation. These platforms collect and analyze data from various touchpoints, creating a comprehensive understanding of each customer’s journey. With this insight, businesses can anticipate customer needs, provide personalized recommendations, and deliver a seamless and engaging experience, increasing customer satisfaction and driving loyalty and repeat business. At The Feedia Agency, we manage global marketing and social media campaigns daily. Creating automated solutions for communication, customer engagement, and retention can be the difference between being an agency in the top 10% or an agency that lags behind its competitors.

One example of this technology in the marketplace is Impel, which focuses on the slow-to-evolve retail auto industry. Using its advanced AI-powered customer lifecycle management platform, it enables auto dealers, wholesalers, OEMs, and marketplaces to offer personalized interactions at every touchpoint, thereby increasing customer lifetime value and delivering better business results. 2. ADVERTISING, CONVERSION, AND SALES FOR LOCAL BUSINESSES Small and local businesses are often the first to fall behind and become outdated. For a long time, the technologies that kept big companies ahead of the curve were proprietary or out of reach for the average person or business. AI has changed that, especially when it comes to advertising, customer conversion, and sales.

AI-powered ad conversion tools use sophisticated algorithms to analyze vast datasets, identifying patterns that human marketers, especially those without experience or understanding, might miss. At The Feedia Agency, we use advertising platforms like Growth Channel and ManyMangoes to leverage AI to break through the noise of our ADD-affected target audiences. This helps us create targeted messaging and advertising campaigns using geo-location and AI to generate a higher ROI for our clients. Blazeo is an example of this technology being used to empower local businesses and sole practitioners, from personal injury attorneys and residential real estate brokers to those in other industries. By harnessing AI, small businesses can reach the right audience with the right message without the need for marketing know-how.

I have also observed companies like Lead Ninja focus on enhancing the human element of sales through AI. Lead Ninja offers a plug-and-play program that equips HVAC, plumbing, and electrical businesses with a fully automated conversational AI bot that implements personal sales skills and techniques over the phone to leads—just as if a human were doing the job! 3. DECENTRALIZED AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS FOR TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AI is also making groundbreaking strides in developing decentralized autonomous systems. AI-driven decentralized systems distribute control and decision-making across a network, fostering greater collaboration and innovation.

These systems leverage AI to create more democratic and transparent frameworks for technology development. By using open-source frameworks and decentralized agents, stakeholders can collectively develop and maintain AI systems, ensuring benefits are widely distributed and not concentrated among a few entities. At Feedia, we are constantly looking for ways to leverage learnings from other industries to lower user acquisition costs and enhance ROI for our clients. Chat GPT in particular has cut hours off of our time to execute media campaigns and create media content. Another platform that comes to mind in this space is Valory. Their work in architecting autonomous agents is setting the stage for a future where AI technologies are accessible and manageable by diverse stakeholders.

Additionally, MILC (Media Industry Licensing Content) brings blockchain technology to the media buying and distribution industry. The MILC Metaverse empowers content creators in the Web3 space by offering a decentralized platform for licensing and distributing media content. Spectral Labs is also at the forefront of this transformation. Spectral’s Syntax product integrates AI with blockchain to democratize development in Web3. By translating natural language into Solidity code, Spectral enables both novices and experts to effortlessly build on the blockchain. FINAL THOUGHTS

AI is revolutionizing industries, driving significant improvements across various sectors. Its transformative power is undeniable and evergrowing. I recommend these three strategies to be on the leading edge: 1. Go down the AI rabbit hole. We can never stop learning as leaders. If we lose sight of the ever-changing landscape, the only ones who will lose out are our clients and employees.